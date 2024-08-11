Fortnite is doomed... and by that I mean its next season is all about Marvel's big bad Doctor Doom

It looks like Marvel is going all in on Doom, as at D23 it was revealed that Fortnite's next season will be all about the comic book villain.

Last month, at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel made the big reveal that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU… not as Iron Man, but as fan favourite super baddie Doctor Doom. And it seems like Marvel is happy to go all in on the metal faced Doom, as Epic Games revealed Fortnite chapter 5 season 4 is called Absolute Doom, which will also see some new skins for a bunch of popular Marvel characters.

Right off the bat, if you pick up the game's battle pass, you'll unlock the Gwenpool outfit, another fan favourite character. On top of that, you'll also be able to get skins for War Machine, Emma Frost, Mysterio, and Shuri, as well as a Wolverine-themed Peely skin, and a Captain America-themed Jonesy suit. Doom himself will be available as a skin through battle pass quests in September.

The trailer, which you can check out above, also shows off several new powers you'll be able to use in matches as you try to attain that sacred dub. First up is Captain America's shield, which works exactly as you think it would, and there's also Shuri's claws, letting you slice and dice your opponents. You'll also be able to use Iron Man's boots to fly around, and his energy blasts to hit people with, or you can don War Machine's rig if that's more your style.

It was also announced that The Fantastic Four will be coming to Fortnite sometime this year, though that wasn't shown off in the trailer, and The Incredibles will be too (they might not be Marvel, but Marvel is Disney now after all).

You don't have long to wait until the new season kicks off too, as it's set to start August 16, next week.