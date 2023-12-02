Fortnite Big Bang start time and where to watch

The Fortnite Big Bang start time is coming up fast, as Epic gears up to send off the old season and all of Chapter 4 with, well, a big bang. Like usual with these big, seasonal events come with a concert and a celebration, with Eminem headlining the act this time. The concert and event are live and won’t be available after the fact, so if you’re interested, make sure to set aside some time to attend.

Fortnite Bing Bang

When is the Fortnite Bing Bang start time?

Epic’s Fortnite Bing Bang event runs on Dec. 2, 2023, from:

11 a.m. PST

2 p.m. EST

7 p.m. GMT

8 p.m. CEST

4 a.m. JST (Dec. 3)

All of Fortnite’s matchmaking lobbies will close two hours before the event begins, though Fortnite creative lobbies will stay open until downtime begins at 11:30 p.m. You and up to three other people can join the event lobby 30 minutes before it starts.

Fortnite downtime always follows one of these chapter-ending spectacles, so expect the game to stay offline for a day or so once the event ends.

What’s happening in the Fortnite Big Bang event?

That’s anyone’s guess. We know Eminem is performing during the Big Bang, but Epic and even Fortnite leakers are keeping quiet about anything else. Previous events saw the entire map disappear or flip over and reveal something big and new, though aside from the explosion and creation symbolism, there’s not a lot to go on.

Lego keeps turning up as a theme, including rumors that Epic will add a full Lego racing mode. It seems unlikely the event itself would feature Lego, though some kind of racing motif might show up. Fortnite leakers Shiina and AyeTSG said on Twitter that Epic has two racing modes – Lego and Rocket – and a Fortnite festival planned in the days following the chapter’s end.

The end of the season means the end of the current battle pass as well. You probably have Peter Griffin to look forward to next, but if you’re keen on finishing this pass, make sure to get some games in before the lobbies close.