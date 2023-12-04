LEGO Fortnite Leaks: What's coming in the new game mode?

The latest in a very long line of massive Fortnite collaborations, LEGO has announced a brand-new game contained within Epic Games’ battle royale: LEGO Fortnite.

Before the official launch on December 7, 2023, however, details of exactly what is coming as part of the Fortnite and LEGO collab are very thin on the ground.

To give you a better understanding of what to expect, we’ve scoured Twitter and Reddit and rounded up what LEGO Fortnite leaks we could find.



What has officially been announced about LEGO Fortnite?

There are just two sentences on the official Epic Games site discussing what will actually happen in LEGO Fortnite. In a news post detailing the announcement of 1200 LEGO Style versions of classic Fortnite outfits, it says:

“LEGO Styles are playable in upcoming LEGO experiences inside Fortnite, including the all-new survival crafting adventure LEGO Fortnite. LEGO Fortnite launches December 7, 2023… the adventure is building!”

So, while that’s not a lot to go on, it at least gives us a loose genre: “survival crafting”.

The building and construction aspects of both LEGO and Fortnite make them natural partners and well suited for a collaborative game. However, many players and commentators have noted the similarity between the “survival” part of LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite’s own PvE experience, Fortnite: Save the World, where players defend their home base from swarms of monstrous creatures called Husks.

If this seems a little action-oriented for LEGO though, it’s also possible that survival is meant in the sense of games like Minecraft, rather than those with overt horror elements.

LEGO Fortnite Gameplay

On top of this, the official LEGO website has a few interesting teases about gameplay, but is very unhelpful on the whole.

Firstly, it all but confirms that LEGO Fortnite will be multiplayer, and also confirms that it will be available on all of the same gaming platforms that you can play the base game of Fortnite on.

But it goes on to be very unclear about both the structure and content of the LEGO Fortnite game.

Fortnite showed off LEGO versions of classic skins in this trailer

In response to the question, “Is LEGO Fortnite Open-world?”, it says:

“Good question. What do you reckon? Find out if you’re right on December 7.”

While that’s not very helpful, it’s also a strange thing to bring up unprompted if LEGO Fortnite has no open-world elements at all. Based on the game engine building blocks that Fortnite is made with, you would expect that LEGO Fortnite would have some sort of “sandbox” environment that you can build inside of, even if a potential map isn’t as diverse or varied as the whole Fortnite island.

In response to the question, “What do you do in LEGO Fortnite?”, the site says:

“Be prepared for something a little different than what you’re used to... but more news to follow, after the game’s launch on December 7.”

“A little different” hints at an experience that has similar elements to Fortnite, but with a LEGO twist. This could suggest that there’s more advanced building features utilizing LEGO bricks rather than just the usual Fortnite resources.

It could also be hinting that LEGO Fortnite is a cooperative survival experience too. We know that it’s multiplayer, and that it’s potentially similar to Fortnite: Save the World. This vision of the game would see you working together with friends or teammates to construct intricate buildings and bases then defending them from either hostile NPCs or other players.

However, once we start to take reliable leaks into account, the picture becomes clearer.

LEGO Fortnite leaks

Based on reliable leaks gleaned from mining Fortnite’s game files, LEGO Fortnite looks to be a Minecraft-like experience where players explore, gather resources, build structures and defeat mobs in a procedurally generated environment.

Twitter user, iFireMonkey, posted what’s allegedly the world creation screen of a LEGO Fortnite game session, which lists the following description:

“Build, gather, craft and face off against mighty foes while exploring the world.”

— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 3, 2023

From the same screen we can also infer many other interesting features that could be coming to the game.

First, it looks like you can also launch a session in “Sandbox” mode, where you’re given all the resources you need to build things without having to gather them.

Also, there’s a field for entering a “seed”. This is another feature that will be familiar to Minecraft players which allows you to enter a code which sets up a specific world for you to play in rather than a randomly generated one.

Finally, at the bottom of the screen is another very interesting tidbit: a toggle for turning “hunger” on and off. This would suggest that LEGO Fortnite takes aspects from various survival games, tasking players with finding food to sustain themselves.

All LEGO Fortnite Creatures/Critters:



- Brute (Normal, Frost, Sand)

- Bull

- Chicken

- Cow

- Ram

- Rocky (Normal, Boomer, Sandy, Snowy)

- Sheep

- Wolf (Normal, Desert, Loot Llama, Skeleton, White)

- Crab

- Scorpion (Normal, Frost, Sand)

— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 4, 2023

IFireMonkey also posted two other interesting pieces of information mined from Fortnite’s game files. The first was a rundown of the LEGO creatures you will apparently encounter during play, which seem to be the equivalent of Minecraft’s Critters and Mobs.

Some of the machinery/key items in LEGO Fortnite:



- Basic Furnace

- Bed

- Building Blueprint

- Campfire

- Crafting Bench (Tier 1 - Tier 5)

- Essences Processor

- Gem Processor

- Juicer

- Rock Processor

- Smelter

- Stove

- Wood Processor

- Fabric Processor

- Grinder

— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 4, 2023

Then, they also posted another rundown of the different kinds of resource and crafting workbenches that will supposedly be available with the LEGO Fortnite game. These include furnaces and processors for rocks and gems, as well as machines for making thread that could be used for making clothes or armor.

— JorgeMost (@Jorge_Most_) December 3, 2023

This datamined tweet from JorgeMost shows some of the things you could be making with those materials, including pickaxes, swords, shields and hammers - which are, again, all very reminiscent of Minecraft.

Intriguingly, that tweet also gives us a possible look into the names of different kinds of resources you will be able to find and use in LEGO Fortnite, with wood, marble, titanium, and Fortnite rift material all seemingly available for collection.

In the leaked key art we’ve used as the featured image for this page you can also see some very Minecraft-like possible features. The Fortnite characters are fighting skeletons, sharks, crabs and ice monsters, with Wild West, fantasy, forest, mountainous and icy biomes visible in the background.

While the depth and level of interactivity of these environments remains a mystery until the game drops on December 7, it seems packed with features to the point where LEGO Fortnite is easily one of the most involved collabs the game has ever seen. We’ll update this page with more information as it leaks out!