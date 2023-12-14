How to unlock metal smelter in Lego Fortnite

How to unlock the Lego Fortnite metal smelter is something the game hides pretty well. While some recipes seem to unlock at random when you increase your account level, others are tied to your village level or even other recipes you craft.

Our Lego Fortnite metal smelter guide explains when the smelter unlocks and what you need to make it.

Lego Fortnite metal smelter

How to get metal smelter in Lego Fortnite

The metal smelter recipe unlocks pretty late in a given run. It only shows up in your blueprint book once your village reaches level nine. That takes quite a bit of time and effort, and probably a few extra villagers to help move things along.

Once you do unlock the recipe, you’ll need these ingredients to craft a metal smelter:

15 Brightcore

35 Obsidian Slab

3 Blast Core

Getting these materials involves upgrading most of your tools, including your crafting bench. Your pickaxe and crafting table need to be Rare – tier three – and you’ll need plenty of knotroot, flexwood, a gem cutter, brightcore, a stone cutter, and some copper.

How to raise Lego Fortnite village level

Your village level increases when you build things. That’s pretty vague, but it’s really just that open-ended. You can build structures, craft tools, build 20 crafting tables – not the best idea, admittedly – or decorate your village, and it all contributes to your village level. Once you’ve reached the threshold for the next level, head to the village square, and bump your level up.

What is the metal smelter for in Lego Fortnite?

The metal smelter takes raw materials, such as copper, and processes them into more useful crafting resources, such as copper bars. You need these for Epic-tier equipment and tools, so the metal smelter is pretty much mandatory.

If you're after more help in Lego Fortnite, check out our guides for how to travel faster in Lego Fortnite, all the crafting recipes you can come up with, and how to get wool fabric, another essential for high-level crafting.