LEGO Fortnite is one interesting crossover. Across a vibrant, Fortnite-esque map, you’re tasked with building bustling villages made of LEGO bricks and forging your own adventure. There’s caves, animals, and everything you’d expect from a survival-crafting game with blockiness akin to Minecraft.

As you explore the wilderness and take on enemies such as wolves and blasters, you’ll want plenty of foods to aid with regenerating your health and stamina, or to protect you from the elements. A highly-coveted food is Cheese, which is simple enough to get, but not in abundance… Here’s how to get Cheese in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get Cheese in LEGO Fortnite

Cheese is only found at random across LEGO Fortnite. There’s no way to cook up some Cheese for yourself, and the only places that we have found it are in chests around the map.

Cheese can only be currently found in chests. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Across the map, you’ll find abandoned structures and caves. Both will contain chests which hide away random loot, and one such piece of loot could be the Cheese that you’re looking for.

When it comes to cooking or crafting cheese, there is no way to do this in LEGO Fortnite at the time of writing. While petting cows will reward you with milk, you sadly cannot turn this into Cheese. That said, given the variety of ingredients available in LEGO Fortnite, we’d like to think that new cooking recipes for items such as Cheese and more will arrive eventually.

Why get Cheese in LEGO Fortnite?

Cheese is a highly-coveted item in LEGO Fortnite for two reasons. The first is that you can cook the Cheese with flour, meat, and spicy peppers in an oven to make a Pizza, because who doesn’t love pizza?

Secondly, Cheese is actually capable of regenerating six Hearts upon consumption, which is pretty good for restoring your Health in caves or during the thick of night. Pizza, on the other hand, can restore a whopping 25 Hearts, so you can see why this particular food resource is so loved in-game.

For more on LEGO Fortnite, be sure to check out how to actually cook food. On top of that, have a look at how to grow crops so you’ve food in abundance for cooking or feeding animals, and check out how to travel faster across the map.