How to invite friends in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite may be a survival game mode that's quite different from the battle royale we know and love, but just like more familiar forms of Fortnite, it's better with friends.

Worlds in LEGO Fortnite can accommodate up to eight players, and as with other Fortnite modes, you can buddy up with pals on all platforms for some multiplayer mayhem. Here's how to connect with friends in LEGO Fortnite.

How to join friends in multiplayer in LEGO Fortnite

Whether you're playing solo or with friends, you need to have a World (server) to play LEGO Fortnite in. By default you'll need to set up your own world, but if you have a friend who's already set up one of their own, you'll be able to join them as well.

It's also worth noting that you can only join in-progress games if the world is set to Survival mode, not Creative mode.

How to invite your friends to join your party in LEGO Fortnite

To invite a friend to join your world from within a match, open your Inventory (TAB on PC) and switch to the Players tab. From there you can select Invite Players, which takes you to your friends list and gives you the option to rally whoever you'd like to invite.

Image credit: Epic Games

Note that invitations are only good for the current session and need to be re-sent if you want to play with the same group on another occasion. You can, however, make permanent invitations to a limited number of friends by giving them keys to your world (see below).

How to join a friend's party in LEGO Fortnite

If one of your friends is already online in LEGO Fortnite and you're looking for a match to join, you can click on them in your friends list to join their lobby.

Once there, you can click on them and select Join Party to be added to their current game.

How to make a friend a keyholder in LEGO Fortnite

Keyholders are friends who you've given permission to access your LEGO Fortnite world freely — even if you aren't in-game at the time.

You can invite up to seven people to be keyholders to any world you create.

In order to declare a friend a keyholder, they have to be in a match with you in a world you own. You can then go to Inventory > Players as described above, and gift a key to any player who's currently in your world with you.

