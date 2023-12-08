If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BETTER TOGETHER

How to invite friends in LEGO Fortnite

Whether you're looking to play host or join a friend in their game, here's how to party up in LEGO Fortnite multiplayer.

A trio of LEGO characters ready up to join a world server together in Fortnite.
Image credit: Epic Games
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on

LEGO Fortnite may be a survival game mode that's quite different from the battle royale we know and love, but just like more familiar forms of Fortnite, it's better with friends.

Worlds in LEGO Fortnite can accommodate up to eight players, and as with other Fortnite modes, you can buddy up with pals on all platforms for some multiplayer mayhem. Here's how to connect with friends in LEGO Fortnite.

How to join friends in multiplayer in LEGO Fortnite

Whether you're playing solo or with friends, you need to have a World (server) to play LEGO Fortnite in. By default you'll need to set up your own world, but if you have a friend who's already set up one of their own, you'll be able to join them as well.

It's also worth noting that you can only join in-progress games if the world is set to Survival mode, not Creative mode.

How to invite your friends to join your party in LEGO Fortnite

To invite a friend to join your world from within a match, open your Inventory (TAB on PC) and switch to the Players tab. From there you can select Invite Players, which takes you to your friends list and gives you the option to rally whoever you'd like to invite.

The Players menu in LEGO Fortnite, which you can use to invite others to join your game.
Image credit: Epic Games

Note that invitations are only good for the current session and need to be re-sent if you want to play with the same group on another occasion. You can, however, make permanent invitations to a limited number of friends by giving them keys to your world (see below).

How to join a friend's party in LEGO Fortnite

If one of your friends is already online in LEGO Fortnite and you're looking for a match to join, you can click on them in your friends list to join their lobby.

Once there, you can click on them and select Join Party to be added to their current game.

How to make a friend a keyholder in LEGO Fortnite

Keyholders are friends who you've given permission to access your LEGO Fortnite world freely — even if you aren't in-game at the time.

You can invite up to seven people to be keyholders to any world you create.

In order to declare a friend a keyholder, they have to be in a match with you in a world you own. You can then go to Inventory > Players as described above, and gift a key to any player who's currently in your world with you.

Getting started in LEGO Fortnite? Don't miss our guides on building a Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite and how to cook and eat food in LEGO Fortnite — two early-game essentials while you get used to your bricky new world!

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Fortnite

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Android Epic Games iOS LEGO Mac Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5
See 5 more RPG Shooter Strategy Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca is a veteran fan of the life sim genre, and has racked up almost 2,000 hours of play time between The Sims 4 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons alone. She still isn't sure whether that's a badge of honour or a source of shame. She's been in the games industry for over 4 years.

Comments