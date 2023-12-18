LEGO Fortnite is a survival-crafting game that combines the Fortnite map with LEGO crafting bricks. You’ll wind up exploring far and wide while also building a village (or five) out of LEGO bricks, and attracting as many new villagers as possible.

It’s hard work starting a village of your own, especially when collecting some resources - such as Blast Core - comes with great risks. Hidden among some of the most treacherous caves in LEGO Fortnite, here’s how to defeat Blasters and get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite.

How to defeat Blasters and get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite

To get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite, you must first defeat Blasters. These crab-like creatures are a lot like Rollers, except they can only be found in Lava Caves.

Blasters are small, dark rocks with lava atop them. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Lava Caves are located in the Dry Valley biome, where cacti and all sorts of tough, towering enemies seem to run rampant. Before heading here, we highly advise making sure you’ve plenty to defend yourself with; weapons, Health Charms, and a companion are all some things you’ll want to consider before setting off for the desert.

The Dry Valley biome has caves covered in rock and sand, and this is where you'll find Blasters. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Also bear in mind that the desert, and these Lava Caves, are incredibly hot. Without a Cool-Headed Charm to cool you down, you’ll take damage from the elements as well as any enemies.

A Blaster will appear as a small, dark rock with lava atop it. Like Rollers, they’ll stay still until approached, and then they’ll start attempting to attack you by rolling at you or throwing things at you. You’ll want to dodge its attacks where possible, as these things can pack a punch.

On top of that, Blasters can also, well, cause a blast. You’ll want to quickly run out of range when one is preparing to blow, or else it’ll easily kill you

Blast Cores can also be looted from chests. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Once you manage to kill a Blaster, it will then drop a Blast Core, which you can take back home with you and start crafting with!

Blast Cores can also be found inside chests in Lava Caves too, if you’re lucky.

What are Blast Cores used for in LEGO Fortnite?

Blast Cores are used for crafting in LEGO Fortnite. Most notably, they’re used for crafting the Metal Smelter, which you’ll need sooner or later.

The Metal Smelter can then be used to refine materials such as copper, which can then be used to craft better tools at an upgraded Crafting Bench.

For more on LEGO Fortnite, take a look at how to travel faster, and how to get Frostpine and Flexwood, which are other resources you’ll be needing.