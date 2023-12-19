Would Zack Snyder make a Fortnite movie? "Never say never" says the Rebel Moon director

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder is apparently quite up for directing a Fortnite movie, though that doesn't mean one is in the works.

Earlier this year, Snyder revealed that he's actually quite into Fortnite, and regularly plays it with his son (and weirdly enough, he likes to play as Rick and Morty's Mr Meeseeks). Now, in a recent interview with Etalk, the director was asked if he'd be up for directing a movie adaptation of the popular battle royale, to which he had a simple reply: "Of course!" Interestingly, as it turns out, he actually wanted Fortnite to get some Rebel Moon-themed skins.

#ZackSnyder says "of course" he'd be interested in directing a live-action #Fortnite movie and to "never say never." 👀 #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/2jiZjSMVfk — Etalk (@etalkCTV) December 15, 2023

"I really wanted to make some Fortnite skins for the movie [Rebel Moon], first of all, just like, as the most obviously basic involvement. But yeah, look, Fortnite is an amazing world, and it is an amazing distraction for me. But it's really cool, and the alchemy that they've created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was, and then it was something entirely different. You definitely don't know. You definitely can never say never - that's my mantra in this business."

Whether that ever happens or not, who knows - Fortnite is obviously ridiculously popular, and with more and more film adaptations cropping up, it wouldn't be all that surprising if it got one too. Though whether we'd want such a film from someone like Snyder is another question - Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire, Snyder's original take on Star Wars, is not doing so well critically. At the time of writing, it has a 21% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which obviously isn't the deciding factor in whether a film is good or not, but it doesn't paint a favourable picture. Maybe Snyder should just sit a Fortnite film out, and stick to chugging jugs as Mr. Meeseeks.