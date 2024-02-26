Fortnite will give literal child Aang a gun in an upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover

Fortnite looks like it's getting another collaboration with a classic animated series, this time Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Obviously everyone will mostly be talking about Netflix's live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender at the moment, given that it only just released the other day, but of course it's gotten everyone to revisit the original Nickelodeon series too. And now, according to noted Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, Avatar is up next on the list of upcoming Fortnite collabs, supposedly set to arrive as a mid-season event pass. At the moment it seems like just one member of the show's main cast, Aang, the titular Avatar, will be getting a skin, which will be available in both the classic Fortnite style and LEGO Fortnite style.

You also have to collect six books by completing quests in order to unlock an Appa-style glider, and while I very much hope we'll get to ride on top of the flying bison rather than hanging off the bottom of him. Doesn't seem very safe for anyone.

How Fortnite will go about adding in an Aang skin, I have no idea, given that he is a literal child in the original show, and not a particularly tall one at that. Maybe they'll stretch him out a bit? If they can make Peter Griffin buff for the sake of hitboxes, I'm sure the devs can figure something out, though the idea of giving a pacifist like Aang (and again, a literal child) a gun does give me pause. After all, Aang has certainly never used violence to take a life.

It's not clear exactly when Aang is expected to drop into Fortnite, but leaks regarding the battle royale are rarely shared that far ahead of the collaborations actually appearing in game. In the meantime, you could always go back and rewatch the original animated series while you wait.