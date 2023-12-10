Got an old Rock Band controller laying around? You'll hopefully be able to use it in Fortnite Festival

You can't use instrument controllers in Fortnite Festival just yet, but Epic Games says adding functionality is a "priority."

This has been a bit of a big week for Fortnite. First, it saw the arrival of Lego Fortnite, a Minecraft-esque survival game where you play as Lego characters in a Fortnite-like world. Then, Rocket League and Fortnite joined forces, resulting in Rocket Racing, which is, uh, well, a racing game in Fortnite. Lastly, Fortnite Festival arrived yesterday, a rhythm game developed by Rock Band developer Harmonix, complete with some big tunes like The Killers' Mr. Brightside and Billie Eilish's Bad Guy. Of course, it being developed by Harmonix had fans wondering if they'd be able to use their old Rock Band controllers, and speaking to IGN, Harmonix studio director Alex Rigopulos confirmed its working on instrument peripheral support at the very least.

"Not at launch, but it's very much a priority for us to support instrument peripherals in the game," Rigopulos said. "It's something that we're actually already actively working on. We don't have anything specific to say about it yet, other than it's coming." While this isn't an outright confirmation you'll be able to use your old Rock Band controllers, you should be able to use some more modern instrument controllers. Those things were expansive, though, so hopefully there'll be some amount of functionality for the more recent controllers.

While Rigopulos said that Harmonix didn't have anything specific to say, a blog post about Fortnite Festival did clarify that details regarding support for instrument controllers will come sometime in 2024, so you'll just need to keep your eye out.

Chapter 5 of the popular battle royale launched earlier this month, where it teased the arrival of the new sub-games, also introducing more guest characters like Family Guy's Peter Griffin and Metal Gear Solid's Solid Snake.