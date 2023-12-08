Warframe: Whispers in the Walls release date announced at The Game Awards

Warframe's next update - Whispers in the Walls - has just had its release date announced at The Game Awards. Starting December 13, players can jump in and check out a brand new update packed with new enemies, areas to explore, and a quest.

The update, which takes you back to Deimos to explore the hidden Orikin labs buried within the meteor, is the last major update to land in 2023. First announced uring Tennocon 2023 earlier this year, it's set to be am ajor patch in terms of both narrative and gameplay advancements.

This update has some star power coming alongside it too, as both Ben Starr and Neil Newbon of Final Fantasy 16 and Baldur's Gate 3 fame respectively, are voicing their own NPCs this time around. Not to mention it also comes alongside the announcement of the next Tennocon, which is taking place on July 19 - 20 2024. So it's a good time for Warframe fans, to say the least.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

it's basically a milestone update. Not only are we getting a new weapon type - the tome - we're also piecing together the start of what will be the next major narrative threat that Warframe will be exploring. The game has been out for a decade now, so venturing out into new and mysterious cubbies across the galaxy (and beyond?) makes sense. Who knows, maybe now is the perfect time to jump in and give it a go.

Will you be playing the Whispers in the Walls update when it launches? Let us know below!