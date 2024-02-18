Warframe is making the leap to mobile when it comes to iOS next week

Warframe is expanding its horizons next week, as the free-to-play third-person shooter makes its way to iOS.

It seems that more and more, having some kind of mobile presence is the future for the biggest games out there, with even giants like Elden Ring potentially getting the Genshin Impact treatment. Right now, though, Digital Extremes has announced that Warframe is coming to iOS, and it's not actually very far off its release - you'll be able to play the long-running live service title on iOS devices February 20, now just a couple of days away. As detailed by Digital Extremes in a blog post, this port offers "more than 10 years of Warframe content," in a "faithful mobile format you need to experience to believe."

Important to note is that if you're a longtime Warframe player, and you want to make the jump to mobile, you won't need to start over - Warframe has cross platform save, meaning if you like to play it on say PC and PlayStation, you can switch between the two platforms while retaining your progress. This cross platform save feature is staying with the mobile port too, so you'll be able to play the game pretty much anywhere now (unless you were already playing it on Switch, which kind of let you do that anyway).

Those that log in some time in the first seven days after launch will be able to claim a free day one login reward, which consists of a three day affinity booster, and a Bombyx Syandana (a type of cosmetic, for those of you like me that have never actually played Warframe).

You can check out the full trailer for the release date announcement above, and it does look like the full Warframe experience, but on mobile - and as someone that grew up in the early days of mobile, where the best looking game was Angry Birds, I'm definitely feeling my age a touch to see how much phones have improved.