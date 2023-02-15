Warframe's Citrine's Last Wish update adds a new frame and shakes up defence mode

Warframe is getting its latest update with Citrine’s Last Wish today, which will bring a shiny new frame, loads of new cosmetics, and more to the game. Also, the Xini map is also back!

The star of the show is, as you could imagine, Citrine! Obtained alongside a host of new weapons through the new Mirror Defence mission type, a spin on the classic format where you must protect a selection of crystalline lovers from waves of incoming enemies.

Check out the new trailer for the update here!

There’s plenty here for Warframe Fashionistas too. Rhino players will be happy to find a new deluxe skin waiting for them, giving them an insectoid look that’s frankly brilliant to look at. In addition, there’s a new voidshell skin for Ember, some new face tattoos for the Draifter, as well as a Multiform Visage Ink Bundle that’ll spruce up the visuals of your character.

All of this, including the frame if you can’t be bothered farming it out, can be bought with platinum in the in-game store. So you can either sell off some of your valuables to other players, or bust out the wallet.

Finally, there’s a selection of quality of life changes that should make end game players a bit happier. This includes a pity system for the Tauforced Archon Shards, meaning you won’t have to bash your head against tricky content for too long. There’s also status effect buffs, open world lighting improvements, and cloth-smoothing technology coming.

Will you be jumping into the new update? Let us know below, as well as whether you’re excited to mess around with Citrine.