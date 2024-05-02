Warframe reckons it's time for you to get Protea Prime - starting right now

It's that time yet again - Warframe is getting another Prime Access release that introduces a pumped-up version of one of its many distinct and powerful frames. This time it's Protea Prime - everyone's favourite time-bending warframe - getting this gameplay and visual overhaul. Great news for fans of gadget utility, turning back the clocks, and having two dads.

This release was celebrated with a brand-new video showcase, in which the new Protea drip is displayed for our viewing pleasure all while her two dads bicker about how cool she is. Very supportive. Protea Prime Access comes with 90-day boosters and some exclusive accessories and cosmetics.

But hey, if you'd benefit from turning back time to a point where you have more disposable income (me too) you can also farm her out the good ol' fashioned way. By staying up to 2AM and farming out Axi relics, dumping your void traces, and crossing your fingers.

If you do want to buy the Protea Prime Access pack it shares the same price options as prior releases. That means £32.99 for the base package of prime weapons, £52.99 for weapons, the warframe itself, and some glyphs. Then, for the healthily employed, you can get the complete version alongside all the exclusive accessories for £91.99.

How good is Protea? Well she's a great all-rounder for a vast selection of missions types. You can bring her to pretty much anything given the right mod setup. She's not boring to use - requiring some active play on your part which is either a good thing or a real dealbreaker for the 2nd monitor Warframe players out there. She sits firmly in A tier on most tier lists, indicating her general strength across the entire game. Well worth investing your forma, credits, and perhaps real-world money into.

Are you keen? Let us know below! How much Warframe have you been playing recently? Too much? Too much. Tell us all about it, pal.