What are you playing this weekend?

Huzzah! The weekend has arrived. Time to shrug off the workweek, relax, and do something fun.

Games are something fun, and we play on firing up a few over the weekend.

A couple of us are playing our favorite staples, one is still playing our 2022 GOTY, and the other is trying an upcoming release.

Here's what we're up to this weekend:

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - REDACTED, various

This weekend, I'll hopefully be playing some NDA'd thing I sadly cannot write about quite yet, but I'll also be playing some League of Legends (I know), Warframe (I know!), and maybe Warzone 2 (I know...).

Ultimately, some work bits must be done. One of these games might end up cut, probably Warzone.

James Billcliffe, Gudies Editor - FIFA 23

The other day my wife told me off for shouting at the TV and said, "do you actually enjoy playing FIFA 23?"

The answer is I really don't know. I'm usually big into Career Mode, but since it's bugged to the point of unplayability (player match scores and therefore player growth is broken) I've turned to the penny arcade abyss of Ultimate Team for my football fix this year, and I have an embarrassingly good squad.

I've not spent any money, mind - but since I packed a tradable Kylian Mbappe early on from Squad Battles rewards, I've not looked back. This weekend sees the arrival of the Team of the Year for 2022, and I've been saving free packs for a while. Here's hoping I don't get anything good so I can draw a line under it all.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Elden Ring, Vampire Survivors

I keep telling myself I need to play something new; something I've never experienced before. Yet here I am, booting up Elden Ring again. Almost a year later, I think I'm finally ready to start a new save and so a few things differently. Time will only tell if I've the patience to make it to the end again, though.

Alongside that, I finally tried Vampire Survivors, and thanks to Jim's video essay on it, I learnt that I can actually play it on mobile. That means any waking moment not spent actively doing something such as working, sleeping, or playing Elden Ring is probably going to be spent running around in circles for the foreseeable.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson, News Editor - The Pale Beyond demo

This weekend, I am going to try out the demo for The Pale Beyond. As I wrote earlier in the news piece, the game has a bit of a The Terror vibe to me, which I really enjoyed watching.

I like survival and management games, and The Pale Beyond seems as though it will tick both boxes for me. I'll let you know what I thought of the demo after I have played it, but I have a feeling I'm going to like it.

Other than that, I plan on continuing trying to train my dog to stop jumping on visitors and pulling on the lead. Wish me luck. He's quite the handful.

That's what we're up to. What about you? What are you playing this weekend?