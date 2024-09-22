Arcane season 2 finally has a release date, or more specifically, it has three

After a long wait, Arcane season 2 is almost here, and Netflix finally confirmed when you'll be able to watch the final season.

This week was Netflix Geeked Week, and the streamer had plenty of announcements, including the fact that a new Cyberpunk animated series is on the way, and the equally long-awaited Devil May Cry anime has a release window too. But League of Legends fans will be most interested in the new trailer for season 2 (which is also the last season) of the animated series Arcane. The whole thing essentially feels like an appropriately edgy music video from the 2000s, which feels perfect for the kind of emotions Vi will be going through following the end of the first season. Alongside this new trailer, which you can check out below (an epilepsy warning there for that one, though), Netflix also confirmed when you'll be able to watch the new season.

✨flash warning✨A new fighter has entered the ring. Experience Vi's journey in the final chapter of Arcane.



Act 1 premieres November 9, Act 2 on November 16, and Act 3 on November 23. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/drar6CWio6 — Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That does come with a caveat, as much like the first season this one is split into three acts, with Act 1 arriving November 9, with Act 2 coming the following week on November 16, and Act 3 the week after that on November 23. Netflix hasn't shared how many episodes there will be in the first act, though the first season also had three acts and nine episodes, so you can probably expect a similar kind of division with the second season.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Worth noting is that not only is this the second season of Arcane, but the last one. It's not all bad news, as when this was announced in June, Riot Game creative director Christian Linke said "Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche. From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra."

Once Arcane is all wrapped up, you can probably expect to keep your eyes peeled for the next show set within the world of League of Legends - you'll just have to keep your fingers crossed that it's your favourite character that's picked next.