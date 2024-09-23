League of Legends is getting its own Linkin Park anthem just as the band returns, as part of its world championship

If you've gotten all excited about Linkin Park making a return, and are still powering through 2AM ranked games in League of Legends, you may be excited to hear that these two interests are coliding tomorrow. This is thanks to this year's Worlds anthem which has been created by the band.

Announced via various Riot Games platforms including Twitter, a teaser for the song and music video is out in the wild right now. Like prior music videos that Riot has made, it'll be totally animated and themed around Runeterra and the wider League cannon. There may even be a big trophy - who knows!

For those more alligned with the League fanbase than the music side, Linkin Park is an astoundingly popular band that recently made a comeback with a new lead singer. With a new album in the works, it looks like the group has had time to also write up and perform a new song for Riot Games too. There's no word on what the song will actually sound like, but given prior artist's contributions like Lil Nas X and Imagine Dragons, expect a track that matches the artist's typical output. A good thing for sure, if you're into the band.

If this has gotten you all excited, tune into the League of Legends YouTube channel at 8AM PT on September 24 to listen to the track. Then, if you feel so inclined, you can prep yourself for the Worlds tournament itself, which is set to start this Autumn and conclude with the finals in November.

