The Pale Beyond will task you with surviving a long winter trapped in ice

The Pale Beyond is an indie title that releases in February, and it puts you in the shoes of an unwilling captain whose seafaring vessel becomes trapped in ice.

This rather interesting-looking game tasks you with keeping yourself and your crew alive while stranded on the ice.

The Pale Beyond Launch Trailer

In the adventure-survival game, you are part of The Temperance crew exploring the polar south in search of The Viscount and its crew. The missing ship had set sail for the Pale Passage in search of absolute magnetic South and failed to return from the expedition.

While navigating the harsh landscape, which can change at any moment, the ship becomes stuck in the ice, and the captain goes missing. As the new, unwilling captain, you are now in charge of keeping 24 crewmates and 12 sled dogs safe, fed, and warm as the Polar Winter approaches. That’s not an easy task in such an inhospitable place.

You will need to tread lightly, as the possibility of a mutiny is strong. Every vote will count, so keep the crew on your side. And, please, don't let the dogs die. You can always give someone else the job or boatswain or something else. You can't get new dogs, and one less person is one less mouth to feed (I am such a horrible person!).

Watching the video reminded of the 2018 TV mini-series The Terror starring Jared Harris. Unlike the series, though, the game doesn't seem to feature supernatural elements. Surviving the ice and starvation will be enough to contend with, I imagine.

Bellular Games, founded by YouTuber Michael Bell (BellularGaming) and creative director Thomas Hislop, is the development studio. The duo received support and funding from Northern Ireland Screen and The Treasure Hunters FanClub.

The Pale Beyond will release for PC on February 24. You can wishlist it now on Steam, and if the premise interests you, give the demo a try.