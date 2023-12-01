Great news everyone: Flute guy is returning to this year's Game Awards

Pedro Eustache - better known as 'Flute Guy' by watchers of The Game Awards - has announced that he'll be making a return to this year's show following a much-loved performance back in 2022.

Teasing the appearance via his personal Twitter, Eustache whipped out a slick flute solo before declaring: "Hi! Flute Guy here. A little secret - they called me back for The Game Awards this year! Yeah! So see you next week there." This is likely as part of the annual live musical performance, which features all of the games nominated for best score.

Unsure what all the hype was about? Well, during The Game Awards 2022, Eustache somewhat stole the show in an already lovely live performance with his bombastic and energetic style of playing. This was quickly and widely picked up by spectators at home, who chiseled the Flute Guy moniker into his Eustache's professional career forevermore.

It's also worth noting that Eustache was an established musician long before he was hired to enthusiastically smash out some video game music. Not only has he been a major part of large orchestral performances as far back as 2009, he has also contributed woodwind performances to major Hollywood films including Dune in 2021, as well as Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End. So more than just an excitable flute player, for sure.

I WILL PLAY AGAIN @ tHE GAME AWARDS NEXT WEEK!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL!

-ESTARE DE NUEVO EN "THE GAME AWARDS" la semana próxima! ¡Dios les bendiga!

Je SERAI ENCORE AUX “GAME AWARDS" la semaine prochaine! Soyez bénis!

#GameAwards #lornebalfe #FluteGuy #PedroEustache pic.twitter.com/e7L4nwJLKj — Pedro Eustache (@EustachePedro) December 1, 2023

It's cool that The Game Awards - which is often criticised by some as dressed up advertisement event for upcoming video games - does indeed have merits away from world premieres. The awards themselves are of course a nice way of acknowledging the hard work going on in the the industry, but the live performance too stands out as a crescendo for all the composers out there.

Are you excited to see Flute Guy come back? Do you want him there at every year's awards? Let us know below!