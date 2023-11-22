If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WELP

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is coming out way later than we thought

We're not going to be playing Space Marine 2 for a while, folks.

Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which many were hoping would drop right into the nice and cosy February-April period of next year, will be a little sad after today's news. The co-op action shooter is not only nowhere near release, its launch target is a little puzzling.

Publisher Focus Entertainment has been showing the game at various trade shows in recent months, dropping extended gameplay trailers and pretty much acting in a way that suggests the release date is close.

However, Focus shared an update about its partnerships/games in the pipeline this week, where the publisher dropped a big bomb. Space Marine 2 is currently targetting release in the second half of 2024, meaning anywhere between June and December. The good news, at least, is that a firm release date will be revealed next month - likely at this year's Game Awards ceremony.

As spotted by @Knoebelbroet on Twitter, the press release [PDF] covers a number of titles currently in the works.

It does not position Space Marine 2's new release target as a delay, per se, just that the time will allow developer Saber Interactive to "properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience" - all pretty standard verbiage that accompanies delays. Finally, Focus revealed that Space Marine 2 has over one million wishlists so far.

Space Marine 2 has always previewed really well, and Saber has been allowing the press/media to play it as recently as August at Gamescom (another thing that makes today's news a little surprising). Dom had a lot of great things to say about its meaty action, weighty animations, deep combat and on-point atmosphere.

All that said, it's also worth keeping in mind that Space Marine 2 will host a beta at some point, which you can still sign up for, so you may end up playing a little earlier than the second half of 2024.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Blockbuster Focus Entertainment Focus Home Interactive PC PS5 Saber Interactive Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Contributor

Sherif is VG247’s go-to shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He's one of VG247's most veteran writers, with 10+ years experience on the site.

Comments