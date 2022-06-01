Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 skimps on new gameplay, but not on teasing the future

The reveal of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in last December's Game Awards was easily one of the show's biggest surprises. A sequel to the cult classic third-person shooter is in development at Saber Interactive, a studio with an abundance of knowledge in the genre.

During today's Warhammer Skulls showcase, Saber reminded us that it continues to work hard on the game, but stopped just short of spilling the beans.

What we got instead was a simple behind-the-scenes look at development, a bit of the motion capture process, and a little chat about how everyone on the team knows the expectations fans of the original have and the massive pressure this puts on everyone. The team wants Space Marine 2 to reflect the galactic scale of Warhammer 40,000, and pay the legend of Space Marines proper respect.

Though the original reveal featured a few blink-and-you'll-miss-em bits of gameplay, today's developer interview is only content to include some environmental shots, and a little bit of a tease about what's to come.

Space Marine 2 does not even have a release target, but we know it's in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.