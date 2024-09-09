Praise the emperor! Space Marine 2 hits Very Positive on Steam the day before its general release

Good news, Warhammer fans. It looks like the community consensus over Space Marine 2 is on the upturn, as Steam community reviews for the game have tipped over into the Very Positive range the morning of its general release to the public. A good sign for the game as the flood gates open.

The game has proven popular among those who paid a little extra to jump in early. This isn't unexpected, obviously, but this is despite a few issues here and there with server stability and length. The game appears to have gone over well with those with an appreciation for the universe Saber Interactive have jumped headfirst into, a crowd that has historically proven hard to impress when it comes to bringing the popular tabletop game to life in the video game medium.

It's worth keeping in mind that the game already hit the upper echelon of Steam's most played games over the weekend in this early release, hitting around 134,000 concurrent players. This is a pretty wild figure for a premium game mind you, especially when you consider it's a sequel for a Xbox 360 era niche action game.

In our own review of Space Marine 2, we praised the game for its dedication to the source material, action-packed gameplay, and more. With all this good news circulating around the game, one wonders if we'll see another explosion of new players hopping into the game later today, or if we're just seeing a particularly big early adoption rate from a community used to spending big with their hobbies. We won't have to wait long to find out!

Are you going to be picking up Space Marine 2 later today? Let us know below!