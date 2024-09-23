Already thinking about a Space Marine 2 sequel? How about DLC? Saber Interactive already has ideas for some, but it just needs "the dust to settle"

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been incredibly successful, so much so that its developer is already thinking about a sequel and DLC.

Despite the first game releasing more than a decade ago, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has done well for itself - so much so that it's one of the biggest games of the year. Of course, there also being an online component and more updates to come, you'd probably be getting ahead of yourself if you started thinking about DLC, and especially if you're thinking about a sequel. And yet in a new interview with IGN, Saber Interactive chief creative officer Tim Willits shared that the game's director is already thinking about both of those things, even though the game only just came out.

"Our game director Dmitry Grigorenko, he has proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel," Willits said. "We're literally just catching our breath. This is two weeks out. We just need to get the dust to settle. But I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future. It's too big of a success! I know that's an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we'll be working on Space Marine content for a long time.”

That'll obviously be a while away, but Willits does sound pretty keen to work with publisher Focus Entertainment and Games Workshop to do it. "We just have to figure it out. I would love to do it, yes," Willits said. "Yes, yes, yes! There's so many different factions... there are other chapters, too, that are interesting…"

That'll obviously be exciting to the devoted Space Marines out there, but again, game development takes a long time these days, so just stick to playing the current game for now.

Our own Connor is a big fan of the game, giving it 4/5 stars in his review, writing, "Space Marine 2 is a triumph of a game. It's a must buy for Warhammer fans, and absolutely recommended for good game enjoyers. I hope you consider yourself a part of that illustrious group. Space Marine 2 is one of the best Warhammer games ever released, and one of the most dangerous gateway drugs to plastic crack I've ever seen."