Space Marine 2's multiplayer may have its problems, but god is it refreshing compared to other multiplayer games

I need to talk about the Eternal War PvP mode inSpace Marine 2. It has problems. The servers are kind of fizzling in and out of consciousness as of writing, and there's not a huge number of maps or game modes present. But even with all these issues present right now, it's still one of the most refreshing PvP experiences I've played in recent years. Yes, that includes the popular FPS you're thinking of. Plus any extraction shooter, battle royale, or trend-chaser on your mind. They're missing a crucial element.

Simplicity. Space Marine 2's PvP is a pure experience. Six players throw themselves at six other folks with a variety of distinct classes. Genuinely distinct too, with unique abilities and weapon options that force you to play differently. You're limited to two of each class per team, inevitably leading towards varied and synergistic team compositions. Oh you need some frontline? Well good news, you're practically guaranteed to get one.

It incentivises messing around with all the classes too! Sooner or later some bloke with a faster internet connection or a quicker trigger finger will snatch up the role you want. So go pick another! Mess around with it, see what happens. Within my first few hours I had naturally navigated across the entire selection of classes. You know what I learned? I can't shoot a sniper to save my life, but I do quite like grappling around the map for sneaking attack angles.

The slow drip of new weapons encourages you to, you know, actually get good at using them. If you've got like six levels with a short range bolt rifle, one hopes you'll learn the effective range of the gun, and stop trying to out-gun snipers from across the map. It gives you a proper period to figure out whether or not you like the gun, and if you don't like it, you can just go back with an older unlock. Tough luck if you don't like the initial offering though. Like I said, it ain't problem free.

The maps present aren't too big at all, but there's more room for manoeuvrability than you'd first guess. Little side passages that wrap up and around larger, more popular hot spots for team fights. Big opening in walls that assault and vanguard classes to navigate through. Sure, when you start you'll be rushing down the main paths, but there's just enough alternatives to make things interesting.

You know what's really dope? The lack of a damn battle pass. There are no side objectives, or FOMO at all in fact. No limited-time unlocks, no BS. You want to unlock new gear for your space marine? Level up the class by playing the game. Want to unlock new skins for your weapons? Win games. Literally just play to win and unlock all the skins, bar the paid cosmetics. We've all been in games where a few members of your team are trying to land 5 headshot kills with a pistol rather than actually play objectives, and you can't really even blame them because many games these days encourage that approach. In Space Marine 2, you hop online with a sole goal. Win!

So yeah, I'm pretty certain I'll be playing Space Marine 2's PvP for a while. In my review I was disappointed there wasn't an opportunity to try it out before the early release, and while it wouldn't change the score I gave the game, it did remedy a few of my concerns. Once the servers are running without major fault and some new content arrives, this'll be one of my go-to games for the foreseeable future.