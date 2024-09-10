Too broke for Space Marine 2? Roblox might have a solution for the fiscally weak Warhammer fan

Space Marine 2 is out and making a name for itself in the Steam charts, breaking its own concurrent player count following its general release yesterday. However, as a premium game, maybe you're unable to hop on the hype train right now. For those waiting for payday, a discount, or otherwise, Roblox might be able to tide you over.

That's because the community have actually created some pretty fun and ambitious Warhammer 40k games over the years on the gaming platform, hosting them for the pleasure of those who land in the middle of the Venn diagram connecting Roblox and 40K. Believe it or not, some of these are pretty rad.

Marches of Molech

Here's a really dope one. Marches of Molech is an open PvP / roleplaying game set in the 40K universe, where you can pick out various loadouts for either a loyal Imperium faction, or a traitor faction. Once you're in, you can take your Roblox avatar out into the open battlefield, and clash against the other faction for control over the battlefield.

The game hosts dedicated gaming sessions from its community Discord, and has a genuinely impressive amount of work put into it. The action feels solid and the world itself seems pretty great considering the engine it's made in. Well worth trying out if you want a bigger, bolder RP experience.

Warhammer 40K: Humanity's Crusade

Now this Roblox game will be the closest you can get to Space Marine 2 without actually playing it. In it, you take control of a brave space marine, and work with other players to fight off endless waves of incoming Tyranids. You get various loadouts, and have to navigate the fog of war without being swarmed by bugs. Classic Warhammer 40k.

What's particularly cool here is the model work on the Tyranids, who looks pretty lush within the Roblox engine. Not only that, but the way the Lictors can go invisible at range before rushing you down is a nice touch too. Jump in with some friends or solo and give it a go for that diet Space Marine 2 experience.

Phosphen 40K WIP

Among the catalogue of Roblox 40K games, a handful of them attempt to bring various factions to a single experience. Phospen is one-such example, offering a one-stop shop for different loyalist and Chaos factions, different handmade models, loadouts, and more.

While clearly an early effort, Phosphen is a pretty endearing project clearly packed with love for 40K. There's something rad about stomping around in Terminator armour, or adjusting your space marine size so you become a little dude with comically large shoulders. Give it a go and show some love.

Warhammer 40k SG

Now this one is especially cool, as it harkens back to the tabletop origins of Warhammer 40K, as opposed to any video game genre. In it, you can take control of various units across multiple distinct factions, and face off against other players using a composition of chosen units. It's not a replication of the tabletop game, but it's pretty close!

Due to the chosen genre of this Roblox experience, it has the biggest variety of units and is worth checking out if you're a Warhammer fan curious to see what a Squig in the Roblox engine looks like. It's pretty complex looking, but if you've got time to kill that's exactly what you're aiming for.

Warhammer 40K - No.2

That's right folks, Warhammer 40K 2! The long awaited sequel to Games Workshops' legendary IP, in Roblox no less!

Jokes aside, this is almost like a military shooter in which you take control of a loyal marine or a cultist, and aim to gun each other down on an industrial map. Small but sweet. If you've got a hungering for some competition, this game might provide the most immediate and explosive burst of action from all the Roblox 40K games.

Sure you're missing out on space marines, but they're rare mate! You see how those Imperial Guard react in the cinematic trailers for Space Marine 2? They were kneeling and praying mate, you don't see a space marine every day. This is the true backbone of 40K. Regular dudes shooting eachother with autoguns. Give it a try!

There you have it, some Roblox games to tide you over until you can get your hands on Space Marine 2. We're nearly halfway through the month as of writing, so surely pay day can't be too far away right? All your friends are waiting for you to hop online mate, you can do it. Stay strong, save up, and hang tight. Space Marine 2 will be waiting for you once the cash lands in your wallet.