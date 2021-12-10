Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 announced for PC and consoles

The Game Awards 2021 ceremony was full of surprise reveals, but a sequel to Space Marine has to rank amongst the top. Publisher Focus Home Interactive, and developer Saber Interactive revealed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Space Marine 2 is a sequel to Sega, and Relic's cult classic third-person action shooter. Though neither of the two return for the sequel, this is a continuation of that story. Captain Titus of the Ultramarines is back, with Tyranids being the main threat this time around.

Unfortunately, Mark Strong does not reprise his role. Instead, Titus will be played by Viking's Clive Standen. Not much about the story of Space Marine 2 is known at this point, and the trailer was about as ostentatious as you'd expect from a Warhammer 40,000 game about the Adeptus Astartes.

The good news is that, towards the end, we get just a tiny bit of gameplay showing off some of the devastating abilities and a little bit of shooting action. It looks as chaotic and violent as ever, with the benefit of ten years of technologic advancement.

Publisher Focus said this is its biggest investment ever, and Saber called it its "most impressive" project yet.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S - though it does not yet have a release target.