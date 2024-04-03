If you want to play Fallout 4 before the TV series hits, here's how to avoid blowing all your bottlecaps

In case you’ve been living under an irradiated rock, there are a lot of Fallouty things happening this month. It’s the kind of geiger counter-triggering atmosphere that can make you want to play - or replay - the latest entry in the series, Fallout 4. So, here’s a quick roundup of where you can get it on different platforms and how much it’ll set you back.

Before we get into all of that though, if you have been living under that rock, make sure to give our coverage of both Amazon’s Fallout TV Show and massive Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London, which are set to arrive on April 11 and April 23 respectively a look. Right, now I’m gonna enlist the half-a**ed persona of a handy local Vault Tec rep to make all of the talking about actual adult purchases with real money that’s about to happen feel a tiny bit less like, well, that.

Howdy there, Vault Tec here, do you want to buy Fallout 4 on PC? No? Well, you’re obligated to talk to me before the game continues, so here we go. If you’re looking to grab Fallout 4’s Game of the Year Edition, which is what we here at Vault Tec recommend if you’re bothered about DLC, it’s currently £34.99/$39.99 on Steam, though you can grab it as part of a bundle with Skyrim Anniversary Edition that might help you save if you already own that game.

That said, if you’re looking to take advantage of deals, Fallout 4 GOTY is just £8.79/$10.82 on GOG.com as of writing due to a deal that’s set to expire very soon, so that could be a good bet if you can snag it before the bomb drops. Or, if you’ve already got a subscription to Xbox’s PC Game Pass, you can either grab the GOTY version via the Microsoft store for the slightly reduced price of £27.99/$31.99, or play the base game for free as part of that subscription. Obviously, if you’re hoping to play Fallout: London, one of those’ll be best as it’s a PC mod.

Oh, you’re a console player? We here at Vault Tec love you too. If you’re on PlayStation, you can pay £34.99 to get the GOTY Edition on PS4 via the PlayStation Store, though, if you’re not bothered about the DLC, the base version’s currently included as part of a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription, so that might be preferable if you’ve already got one of those. Elsewhere, Amazon has the GOTY version, seemingly new, at £44.49/$39.99.

Oh, you’ve signed up for a Vault with an Xbox One in it? First of all, I don’t want to think about what the experim-uh, forget that. Well, via the Microsoft Store, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition’s £34.99/$39.99, although the same minor saving by having Game Pass that PC players can benefit from also applies here. As does the base version of the game being included with Game Pass. Over on Amazon, £32.65/$32.99 looks to be the current price on offer for a new copy.

Obviously all of these are subject to change as we get further into the month, especially since special deals around the release times of the TV Show, which involves a giant pile of trash, and Fallout: London, which will feature the voice of Baldur's Gate 3’s sassiest vampire, are very possible.

Discount Vault Tec, out.