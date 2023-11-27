Rock one Fallout: London's unique outfits early with this new Fallout 4 mod

The team behind the massive Fallout: London modding project has released one of the mod’s unique outfits as a standalone work for Fallout 4.

If you’re not familiar, Fallout: London is set to offer us Sole Survivors a chance to delve into a DLC-sized post-apocalyptic rendition of England’s capital before this year is out. This latest standalone mod serves as yet another little teaser for what to expect when you cross the Atlantic and is especially worth grabbing if you like the unhinged raider look.

Entitled ‘Fallout London - Plated Leathers’, the mod brings a fresh set of Plated Leather Armour and a Skull Helm to The Commonwealth, which form the full outfit when rocked together. You’ve obviously also got the option of incorporating one of them into an existing ensemble from your slightly irradiated wardrobe.

The leathers, for example, look like they’d fit with any rough-and-ready explorer’s garb, while the helmet, thanks to the mounted Brahmin skull that gives it its name, would be right at home on the bonce of any character that’s aiming to intimidate their foes. The latter also has a bit of a post-apocalyptic Dragonborn thing going on, so there’s that.

Both items come with “various workbench attachments” that can be applied to them at an armour workbench, allowing you to modify them into slightly different variations that might better suit your established playstyle or character strengths.

Regardless of whether you bother tinkering with the armour, the Fallout: London team recommends that you grab another mod that gives the Sole Survivor “a non-wrist mounted Pip-Boy device”, in order to ensure you won’t get any third-person clipping. The PIP-Pad or Pip-Boy 2000, both by the PimpCrew, would seemingly be good shouts.

We have just released a new mod on the Nexus!https://t.co/KDAsKbpMdF



This is a standalone mod that will also be featured in the upcoming Fallout: London mod. It contains an outfit with various workbench attachments to make different versions to better suit the users need. — Team FOLON (@TeamFOLON) November 25, 2023

In order to get your hands on the new gear, you’ll need to head to a chemistry station or simply use the console commands listed in the mod’s description to add the armour and helmet to your inventory.

If you want to team it with the bunch of other goodies the Fallout: London team has released in standalone fashion to this point, you should grab ‘Fallout London - Standalone Releaser’, which makes all of it available via a short quest featuring a new merchant.

Currently, Fallout: London is set to release prior to the conclusion of 2023, having previously been pushed back to accommodate Starfield’s release.

