Makers of ambitious Fallout: London mod have delayed its release to avoid Starfield
Trying to bypass the "elephant in the room."
The Fallout: London team has decided not to release the DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4 in September, partly to give players time to play Starfield.
In a video update, project lead Prilladog said the mod will be released during Q4 this year instead. Basically, sometime between October and December.
The new release window also provides the team additional time to spend on playtesting and bug fixing, making it a "win-win situation."
Fallout: London is a large mod for Fallout 4 and takes the series outside of the United States. As it takes place in London, you can expect parliamentary aristocrats, the resurrection of the Knights of the Round Table, a cult of revolutionaries, and more - all with a nuclear spin.
The mod looks impressive indeed, and even Bethesda was impressed enough to offer jobs to two developers working on it.
A job offer went to Ryan Johnson, who accepted and is now an associate-level designer at the company. An offer was also presented to project lead Dean Carter for a position at UK-based Fallout 76 studio Double Eleven. Carter however, declined in to order to continue working on Fallout: London.
Set 50 years before the events of Fallout 4, Fallout: London takes place between the first two games in the series. Due to the mod being set outside of the US, pre-existing factions will not be present, but you can expect a variety of interesting new factions. The same goes for Super Mutants, Centaurs, and Deathclaws because the Forced Evolutionary Virus has yet to reach London. This also likely means a lower amount of Psykers than ever before.
Upon release, the mod will require you to own Fallout 4 and all of the DLC, and a new save will be necessary as it makes critical changes to the base game’s mechanics.