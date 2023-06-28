Makers of ambitious Fallout: London mod have delayed its release to avoid Starfield

The Fallout: London team has decided not to release the DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4 in September, partly to give players time to play Starfield.

In a video update, project lead Prilladog said the mod will be released during Q4 this year instead. Basically, sometime between October and December.

Fallout: London - 2nd Quarter 2023 Progress Video

The new release window also provides the team additional time to spend on playtesting and bug fixing, making it a "win-win situation."

Fallout: London is a large mod for Fallout 4 and takes the series outside of the United States. As it takes place in London, you can expect parliamentary aristocrats, the resurrection of the Knights of the Round Table, a cult of revolutionaries, and more - all with a nuclear spin.

The mod looks impressive indeed, and even Bethesda was impressed enough to offer jobs to two developers working on it.

A job offer went to Ryan Johnson, who accepted and is now an associate-level designer at the company. An offer was also presented to project lead Dean Carter for a position at UK-based Fallout 76 studio Double Eleven. Carter however, declined in to order to continue working on Fallout: London.

Set 50 years before the events of Fallout 4, Fallout: London takes place between the first two games in the series. Due to the mod being set outside of the US, pre-existing factions will not be present, but you can expect a variety of interesting new factions. The same goes for Super Mutants, Centaurs, and Deathclaws because the Forced Evolutionary Virus has yet to reach London. This also likely means a lower amount of Psykers than ever before.

Upon release, the mod will require you to own Fallout 4 and all of the DLC, and a new save will be necessary as it makes critical changes to the base game’s mechanics.