Some of Fallout: London's modders have their sights set on full-on game development following release

Some of the modders behind the massive Fallout: London project will be looking at moving into the world of fully-fledged game development following the mod’s release in April.

If you’re not familiar with it, Fallout: London is a massive Fallout 4 modding project that’s set to let you leave The Commonwealth and explore the ruins of the English capital. It’s been in the works for a few years now, with the team behind it having offered plenty of sneak peeks at the interesting factions and locations it features.

In a recent interview with Dualshockers, which also touched on how the mod will differ from the base version of Fallout 4, Fallout: London project lead Dean ‘Prilladog’ Carter and lead 2D artist Emily ‘Saffron-rice’ Kemp offered a bit of insight as to what the future could hold for the group once the mod is released in April. Sadly, there reportedly aren’t any plans to create any expansions for Fallout: London after it goes live.

Instead, Carter revealed that his future goal for the entity of Team FOLON is to emulate the efforts of other modders who’ve made the transition into the development of full games. He says that Team FOLON, which is now a trademarked company in addition to being a name Fallout: London’s team, will ideally follow a similar path to the one taken by the developer of the Skyrim mod ‘The Forgotten City’, which went on to become a fully-fledged game.

That said, even if Team FOLON knows it’s got an idea worth taking this step with, it’d likely have to do so without any helpful extra funding, which Forgotten City developer Modern Storyteller was able to receive from the Australian government.

Meanwhile, some of its members will also be turning their immediate attention to helping develop other big modding projects, such as Fallout: Vault 13, a mod that seeks to remake the original Fallout in Fallout 4’s version of the Creation Engine.

Modders making the transition into formal careers in game development has become a bit of a trend in recent years, with it having been one of the major talking points that came out of Bethesda’s announcement of the newly-revamped Creations initiative for Skyrim at the tail end of last year.