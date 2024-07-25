As Fallout: London goes live, its devs speak on finally having been able to deliver a "labour of love"

DLC-sized Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London has finally dropped today, July 25, and is out now.

After delays had pushed the mod - the cast of which includes the likes of Baldur's Gate 3's Neil Newbon and even a former Speaker of the UK's House of Commons - back to April this year, Fallout 4's next-gen update forced it to be pushed back even further. Now, thanks to months of hard work from Team FOLON and PC Storefront GOG, which included the tough decision to initially release for the pre-update version of Fallout 4, Fallout: London is here.

It's taken over five years of work from Team FOLON, the team behind the mod, to get to this point, with them having worked pretty damn hard - especially given that the vast majority of the team were working on it as a hobby, as most modders do - to turn an ambitious idea into reality.

"It feels so great to finally have the mod out," Fallout: London project lead Dean 'Prilladog' Carter tells VG247, "It's been a labour of love for such a long time and we hope the community enjoy the mod as much as we did making it!"

To grab the mod, you'll need to head over to GOG, which is hosting it, and follow the instructions here to get it working with the PC copy of Fallout 4 and all its DLC you'll need to have bought via either GOG itself or Steam in order to play the mod. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to play via a PC copy of Fallout 4 from the Epic Games store, or on Xbox or Playstation consoles, you won't be able to on release, though that could change in the future.

Carter recently acknowledged that Team FOLON has endured "a bit of a nightmare in terms of trying to release" the mod, but both they and GOG have already confirmed plans to continue working together post-release in order to develop a version of the mod that works with Fallout 4's next-gen update.

"It’s not the experience we were hoping for at the beginning," GOG technical producer Adam 'Adim' Ziółkowski told us during a recent interview, "but it’s the best we can do in these circumstances – and we keep our fingers crossed that Fallout enthusiasts will enjoy it nevertheless."

GOG senior business development manager Marcin Paczyński added that the storefront is using what it's doing with Fallout: London as a "trial run" for potentially supporting other big mods like this going forwards, saying: "if our community likes it, we will seriously consider doing more things like this in the future."