Behold! Bloodborne running at 1080p 60fps on a PS5

Bloodborne has taken on a sort of mythical quality in recent years. It was already one of FromSoftware's most celebrated games, but the fact it remains stuck on PS4 is what created a sentiment around it that extends beyond the game itself.

While the game is playable on PS5, it does not take any advantage of its superior hardware. It remains a 30fps experience at its 720p launch resolution. Meanwhile, PC players have pretty much lost their minds waiting for it to arrive, and have shifted to turning similar games into Bloodborne instead.

But that hasn't stopped modders from continuing to figure out ways to make the game playable on PS5 at a higher resolution, and at 60fps - the real reason everyone wants a remaster/re-release of Bloodborne. Lance McDonald, whose name should be quite familiar to anyone who follows the Souls community, has returned with what's maybe his best work yet.

McDonald, a well-known Souls modder, previously made Bloodborne run at 60fps on a PS4 Pro, and later released a mod that anyone with a modded console can use to do the same.

Today, McDonald released a video of the game running at 1080p, 60fps on a PlayStation 5. This was achieved without any interpolation trickery, or image upscaling. Just 1080-60 footage running on actual hardware.

You can see it for yourself in the their raw gameplay capture below, featuring some exploration, combat, and the Father Gascoigne boss fight.

The modder did not say how they arrived at this result, but it's likely to be out of reach for most of us with vanilla PS5 consoles. Some sort of jailbreak is likely to be required to run this code, and that's probably going to remain the case until we get an official remaster/re-release of the beloved game.