Despite talk that might point to Bloodborne remake for PS6, there's still no actual news, sorry

While everyone was fraking out and getting hype over the new Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay reveal, FromSoftware creative director Hidetaka Miyazaki was quized about the possibility of a Bloodborne remake. While he and the team is reportedly very happy with all your continued love, there's no news. Sorry.

The interviewer in question who attempted to get a tease of a potential Bloodborne Remake was Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale who wrote up Miyazaki's response in a dedicated article. While pressed on the topic, the face of FromSoftware's continued output expressed the team's thoughts on the community response to the eldritch action game.

"Put simply, it makes me very happy to see it's a title with a lot of specific memories, both for me and the staff who worked on it," Miyazaki said. "And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it makes us feel thrilled, it makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories."

He also commented on the perks of waiting for technical advancements for remakes. As Eurogamer notes, the Demon Souls remake made a two-generation leap from the PS3 to the PS5. As such, Bluepoint Games was able to really flex the power of the system on launch, allowing a new wave of players to check out FromSoftware's first attempt at its now-popular third-person fantasty action games.

"I think having new hardware is definitely a part of what gives these remakes value [...] Things you weren't able to achieve on previous generations of hardware, ways you weren't able to render specific expressions - [new hardware] sometimes makes it possible. However, I wouldn't say that's the be all and end all. I think purely from a user perspective, modern hardware also allows more players to appreciate all the games. And so, it ends up being a simple reason, but as a fellow player, I think that accessibility is important. I think that can be the driving force between bringing an old game to a new platform."

While an interesting insight into the thought process when it comes to remaking these games, it does sadly mean that us Bloodborne fans will have to keep waiting and praying for a second pass at the fast-paced action game. This, alongside the recent news that Bloodborne Kart had to strip out all its Bloodborne assets, and the drought continues. Oh well, at least Shadow of the Erdtree looks mint.