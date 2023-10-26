Alan Wake 2 DLC will add new chapters of terror in 2024, Game+ mode on the way

A few details on post-release content for Alan Wake 2 have been shared ahead of the game's release tomorrow, October 27.

As you know, Remedy Entertainment announced from the beginning it would support Alan Wake 2 post-launch with both free and two paid expansions. These paid expansions are Night Springs and The Lake House, both slated for 2024.

Alan Wake 2 launch trailer.

The first game expansion, Night Springs, will add new gameplay features, locations, and story content to the game. Slated for Spring 2024, you will take on the role of familiar characters from the franchise. The DLC centers around multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional TV show set in the world of Alan Wake.

In addition, the second expansion is in the early stages of development, so there is no word on when it will be released. Titled The Lake House, it centers around a facility on the shores of Cauldron Lake. Run by a rather shadowy government organization that conducts secret research, something has gone horribly wrong. You will explore the facility in two separate adventures as Saga Anderson and Alan Wake.

There's more: after the game's initial release, a Game+ mode with a new Nightmare difficulty level will arrive. It will retain all unlocked weapons and upgrades and an alternative narrative, including new Manuscript pages and additional video content.

Exact release timing on Game+ mode is to be announced.

Alan Wake 2 is out for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S tomorrow.