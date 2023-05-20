Supermassive Games crafting an intense single-player Dead by Daylight experience

Supermassive Games has another horror title in the works, and it's a single-player game based in Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight universe.

The interactive story game from the studio behind Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and The Quarry will offer players an "intense narrative experience."

Dead by Daylight has been around for seven years, and there's more in store for the IP ahead.

With the game, you can expect life-or-death choices set within the backdrop of Dead by Daylight. More information on this project will be revealed later this year.

The game is just one of several projects in development promising to push the boundaries of the Dead by Daylight world. The projects promise to expand the mythology beyond the core game.

Since joining the Behaviour Interactive family, the Midwinter Entertainment team got to work on a new game set in the Dead by Daylight universe. This multiplayer PvE game focuses on greed and the lust for power, with teams of up to four players taking on a strange new corner of The Entity’s Realm.

Behaviour also provided an update on the Dead by Daylight film in development.

Back in March, the group announced its collaboration with Hollywood studios Atomic Monster and Blumhouse to develop a feature film adaptation of Dead by Daylight. The recruitment process for a director and screenwriter is currently under way, and more details are to come.

Meanwhile, the core game is getting a sci-fi horror expansion on June 13 called End Transmission. In it, you will explore a new map on a mysterious planet housing the remnants of an ancient civilization and contend with a new killer, The Singularity.

Nicolas Cage will also appear as a new survivor with more information on his inclusion in The Entity's Realm coming July 5.

In the coming year, you can expect four new chapters to the game and two additional Survivor-only chapters. Two licensed Killers are joining the game, and in January 2024, the last Survivor-only chapter will be released. Lastly, and before the next Anniversary, an original chapter will also see the light of day.