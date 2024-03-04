Super Power Grinding Simulator codes for March 2024
Super Power Grinding Simulator is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll explore an open world, train your punch at the gym, and fight other players, all as part of your mission to become the strongest fighter in the world.
As you level up your strength and other stats, you’ll unlock new ways to train, resulting in a satisfying sense of progression. Still, it’ll be hard to out-punch everybody else, but if you’re determined, you can get there quickly with some freebies thanks to the game’s codes system. These codes are typically distributed by development team Adv Studio’s on social media, but we’ve gone ahead and found all the current and expired Super Power Grinding Simulator codes so you can strengthen your punch as quickly as possible.
All working Super Power Grinding Simulator codes
- ExtraTokens: 3000 Tokens
All expired Super Power Grinding Simulator codes
- FreeTokens
- Pgs4Forever
- ShutdownUpdate
- JustACode
- UnusualMonday
- 999Power
- PunchHarder
- Chad
- AreaInflation
- 1MillionAftermath
- JustASecondCode
- JustAThirdCode
- FromZeroToHero
- Fashion
- UntilFriday
- CodeCreated3am
- LongLive
- Update2
- Update1
How do I redeem codes in Super Power Grinding Simulator?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Super Power Grinding Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Super Power Grinding Simulator in Roblox.
- Walk toward the gym (you’ll spawn outside it).
- Find the Free Rewards NPC and speak to them.
- Click the "CODES" button at the top of the menu that pops up.
- Enter your code in the field and hit "CLAIM".
