Haze Piece codes for September 2023

Get free loot to help you sail the high seas!

Artwork for the Roblox game Haze Piece, showing a Robloxified anime character facing off against a dragon.
Image credit: VG247/Holy Developer Council.
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Additional contributions by Marie Pritchard
Published on
28th September, 2023: We added new Haze Piece codes.

Haze Piece is a popular Roblox game inspired by the hit anime series One Piece. You can follow in the footsteps of Luffy and become a Pirate, or take control of a Marine like Garp as you hunt for Fruits, take on quests and travel to new islands looking for adventure.

There are plenty of One Piece-inspired games on Roblox, including Blox Fruits and One Fruit Simulator, but Haze Piece in particular may give you a distinct sense of deja vu. That's because the experience is a rebranded version of Project New World which you may have played before. If you need a hand getting started, try redeeming a few Haze Piece codes to earn free Spins, EXP boosts and Beli cash to power up your character.

Working Haze Piece codes

  • 160KLIKESFORNEXT: 15 Gems, 3 Spins and 1 Stat Refund (NEW!)
  • WOW190KFORNEXT: 15 Gems, 3 Spins and 1 Stat Refund (NEW!)
  • 145KLIKESFORNEXT: 15 Gems, 4 Spins and 1 Stat Refund
  • WOWZERS125K: 15 Gems, 3 Spins and 1 Stat Refund
  • FREEX2EXP: x2 EXP (1 Hour)
  • THANKSFOR70K2023: x2 EXP (30 Minutes)
  • GROUPONLY $10k Cash, join dev's group to redeem

Expired Haze Piece codes

  • LIKETHEGAME4MORE: 10,000 Cash, 3 Spins and 20 Gems
  • NEXT@115KLIKES: 3 Spins, 10,000 Cash and 10 Gems
  • NEXTCODEAT100K: 2 Spins, 10,000 Cash and 10 Gems
  • HAPPYNEWYEARS: Free Rewards
  • 50KLIKESOMG: 15 Gems and 2 Spins
  • 100KFOLLOWS: x2 EXP (30 Minutes)
  • RELEASEYT: Free Rewards
  • XMASUPDATE2022: Free Rewards
  • 20KLIKESCOOL: Free Rewards

How to redeem Haze Piece codes

Here's how you can redeem a code in Haze Piece:

  1. Launch Haze Piece in Roblox.
  2. Once you drop in-game click the 'Menu' button in the bottom left.
    3. Arrow pointing at the menu button in the One Piece-inspired Roblox game Haze Piece.
    Image credit: VG247/Holy Developer Council.
  3. This will open up some new options. Click on the gift icon.
    4. Arrow pointing at the button players have to press to access the codes menu in Haze Piece.
    Image credit: VG247/Holy Developer Council.
  4. A 'Codes' menu with a textbox will then pop up. Type a code into the textbox and then press 'Redeem'.
    5. Arrow pointing at the codes menu in the Roblox game Haze Piece.
    Image credit: VG247/Holy Developer Council.

If the code you entered is still valid then the text in the textbox will change to 'Successfully redeemed'. But if the code is no longer working you'll get a 'Code expired' error message instead. Codes for Haze Piece are time sensitive and don't last forever, so don't wait too long before you try redeeming a code you're interested in.

