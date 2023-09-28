Haze Piece codes for September 2023

28th September, 2023: We added new Haze Piece codes.

Haze Piece is a popular Roblox game inspired by the hit anime series One Piece. You can follow in the footsteps of Luffy and become a Pirate, or take control of a Marine like Garp as you hunt for Fruits, take on quests and travel to new islands looking for adventure.

There are plenty of One Piece-inspired games on Roblox, including Blox Fruits and One Fruit Simulator, but Haze Piece in particular may give you a distinct sense of deja vu. That's because the experience is a rebranded version of Project New World which you may have played before. If you need a hand getting started, try redeeming a few Haze Piece codes to earn free Spins, EXP boosts and Beli cash to power up your character.

Working Haze Piece codes

160KLIKESFORNEXT : 15 Gems, 3 Spins and 1 Stat Refund (NEW!)

: 15 Gems, 3 Spins and 1 Stat Refund (NEW!) WOW190KFORNEXT : 15 Gems, 3 Spins and 1 Stat Refund (NEW!)

: 15 Gems, 3 Spins and 1 Stat Refund (NEW!) 145KLIKESFORNEXT : 15 Gems, 4 Spins and 1 Stat Refund

: 15 Gems, 4 Spins and 1 Stat Refund WOWZERS125K : 15 Gems, 3 Spins and 1 Stat Refund

: 15 Gems, 3 Spins and 1 Stat Refund FREEX2EXP : x2 EXP (1 Hour)

: x2 EXP (1 Hour) THANKSFOR70K2023 : x2 EXP (30 Minutes)

: x2 EXP (30 Minutes) GROUPONLY $10k Cash, join dev's group to redeem

Expired Haze Piece codes

LIKETHEGAME4MORE : 10,000 Cash, 3 Spins and 20 Gems

: 10,000 Cash, 3 Spins and 20 Gems NEXT@115KLIKES : 3 Spins, 10,000 Cash and 10 Gems

: 3 Spins, 10,000 Cash and 10 Gems NEXTCODEAT100K : 2 Spins, 10,000 Cash and 10 Gems

: 2 Spins, 10,000 Cash and 10 Gems HAPPYNEWYEARS : Free Rewards

: Free Rewards 50KLIKESOMG : 15 Gems and 2 Spins

: 15 Gems and 2 Spins 100KFOLLOWS : x2 EXP (30 Minutes)

: x2 EXP (30 Minutes) RELEASEYT : Free Rewards

: Free Rewards XMASUPDATE2022 : Free Rewards

: Free Rewards 20KLIKESCOOL: Free Rewards

How to redeem Haze Piece codes

Here's how you can redeem a code in Haze Piece:

Launch Haze Piece in Roblox. Once you drop in-game click the 'Menu' button in the bottom left. Image credit: VG247/Holy Developer Council. This will open up some new options. Click on the gift icon. Image credit: VG247/Holy Developer Council. A 'Codes' menu with a textbox will then pop up. Type a code into the textbox and then press 'Redeem'. Image credit: VG247/Holy Developer Council.

If the code you entered is still valid then the text in the textbox will change to 'Successfully redeemed'. But if the code is no longer working you'll get a 'Code expired' error message instead. Codes for Haze Piece are time sensitive and don't last forever, so don't wait too long before you try redeeming a code you're interested in.

