Avatar Rogue Benders codes for April 2024

Inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender, Avatar: Rogue Benders is a Roblox game where you’ll get an element, run around completing quests, and aim to become the strongest Bender in the world while fighting against other players.

A big part of Avatar: Rogue Benders is being randomly assigned an element and things like traits, families, and even your appearance. Luckily, if you’re not happy with what you get on your first try, you can use Avatar: Rogue Benders codes to grab some free Spins and Element Rerolls that’ll let you get closer to being the Bender of your dreams.

The developers typically post these on the game’s Roblox page to commemorate bug fixes, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Avatar: Rogue Benders codes right here so you can get back to mastering the element of your choice.

All working Avatar: Rogue Benders codes

4202024Spins : 15 Spins (NEW!)

: 15 Spins (NEW!) HOTFIX462024Element : Element Reroll

: Element Reroll HOTFIX462024Spins : 15 Spins

: 15 Spins HOTFIX462024Element3 : Element Reroll

: Element Reroll HOTFIX462024Element2 : Element Reroll

: Element Reroll 4202024Elementreroll : Element Reroll

: Element Reroll 4152024spins : 15 Spins

: 15 Spins 4152024elementreroll: Element Reroll

All expired Avatar: Rogue Benders codes

SICKDRYSPECIALELEMENT

SORRY4DELAY

SORRY4DELAYELEMENT

SORRY4DELAYSPINS2024

SORRY4DELAYELEMENT2024

5KSUBSONYOUTUBEWOW

GOSUB2DRYELEMENTREROLL5K

FREESPINSTHANKSFOR1700SUBS

ALMOST2KSUBSONYOUTUBEELEMENT

1500SUBSONYOUTUBESPINS24

1400SUBSONYOUTUBESPINS24

SecretSpinCode3102024

hiddenelementreroll

THANKSFOR1700SUBS

HotfixElementReroll

31324THANKSFOR1500SUBS

DIRTBIRTHDAYONTOP

31124THANKSFOR1400SUBS

SUB2DRYELEMENTREROLL

THANKSFOR1000SUBS#1SPINS

ELEMENTREROLLTWO

THANKSFOR1100SUBS#2ELEMENTREROLL

THANKSFOR1000SUBS#1ELEMENTREROLL

MYBIRTHDAYON18FEBRUARI

MOREELEMENTREROLL

runningforelementreroll

UPDATESOONELEMENTREROLL

12SPINS

shutdowncode12

UPDATESOONSPINS

How do I redeem codes in Avatar: Rogue Benders?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Avatar: Rogue Benders? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Avatar: Rogue Benders in Roblox. If you haven’t already, create your character. Walk around the world and find a mat (indicated by a white meditation icon and found in houses and on streets). Image credit: VG247/Avatar: Rogue Benders Stand on top of the mat and press M. In the menu that pops up, input your code in the “Twitter Code” field and hit the Enter key. Image credit: VG247/Avatar: Rogue Benders

