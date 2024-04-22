Avatar Rogue Benders codes for April 2024
Create the perfect Avatar-inspired hero with these free Spins and rerolls.
22nd April 2024: We added new Avatar Rogue Benders codes.
Inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender, Avatar: Rogue Benders is a Roblox game where you’ll get an element, run around completing quests, and aim to become the strongest Bender in the world while fighting against other players.
A big part of Avatar: Rogue Benders is being randomly assigned an element and things like traits, families, and even your appearance. Luckily, if you’re not happy with what you get on your first try, you can use Avatar: Rogue Benders codes to grab some free Spins and Element Rerolls that’ll let you get closer to being the Bender of your dreams.
The developers typically post these on the game’s Roblox page to commemorate bug fixes, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Avatar: Rogue Benders codes right here so you can get back to mastering the element of your choice.
All working Avatar: Rogue Benders codes
- 4202024Spins: 15 Spins (NEW!)
- HOTFIX462024Element: Element Reroll
- HOTFIX462024Spins: 15 Spins
- HOTFIX462024Element3: Element Reroll
- HOTFIX462024Element2: Element Reroll
- 4202024Elementreroll: Element Reroll
- 4152024spins: 15 Spins
- 4152024elementreroll: Element Reroll
All expired Avatar: Rogue Benders codes
- SICKDRYSPECIALELEMENT
- SORRY4DELAY
- SORRY4DELAYELEMENT
- SORRY4DELAYSPINS2024
- SORRY4DELAYELEMENT2024
- 5KSUBSONYOUTUBEWOW
- GOSUB2DRYELEMENTREROLL5K
- FREESPINSTHANKSFOR1700SUBS
- ALMOST2KSUBSONYOUTUBEELEMENT
- 1500SUBSONYOUTUBESPINS24
- 1400SUBSONYOUTUBESPINS24
- SecretSpinCode3102024
- hiddenelementreroll
- THANKSFOR1700SUBS
- HotfixElementReroll
- 31324THANKSFOR1500SUBS
- DIRTBIRTHDAYONTOP
- 31124THANKSFOR1400SUBS
- SUB2DRYELEMENTREROLL
- THANKSFOR1000SUBS#1SPINS
- ELEMENTREROLLTWO
- THANKSFOR1100SUBS#2ELEMENTREROLL
- THANKSFOR1000SUBS#1ELEMENTREROLL
- MYBIRTHDAYON18FEBRUARI
- MOREELEMENTREROLL
- runningforelementreroll
- UPDATESOONELEMENTREROLL
- 12SPINS
- shutdowncode12
- UPDATESOONSPINS
How do I redeem codes in Avatar: Rogue Benders?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Avatar: Rogue Benders? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Avatar: Rogue Benders in Roblox.
- If you haven’t already, create your character.
- Walk around the world and find a mat (indicated by a white meditation icon and found in houses and on streets).
- Stand on top of the mat and press M.
- In the menu that pops up, input your code in the “Twitter Code” field and hit the Enter key.
