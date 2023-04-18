Pokemon GO developer Niantic and Capcom team up for Monster Hunter Now

Capcom is teaming up with Pokemon GO developer, Niantic, for its next game in the Monster Hunter series.

The new game, named Monster Hunter Now, will become available for iOS and Android devices in September 2023. If you’re a keen Monster Hunter hoping to join in on the action early, however, a closed beta test of the game takes place on April 25.

Check out the teaser trailer for Monster Hunter Now right here.

Monster Hunter Now hopes to have players flocking to the streets to slay various creatures, much like Pokemon GO. That said, we won’t be catching the creatures we cross paths with; we’ll be killing them with the help of other players. It appears that both Capcom and Niantic want to bring a more social aspect to the series, and hopefully the mobile game will do just that.

We have opened an official Twitter account for Real-world hunting action RPG "Monster Hunter Now" from Niantic and Capcom which announced today!

Service is scheduled to begin in September 2023!



🔽Apply for the closed beta test here 🔽 #MHNowhttps://t.co/eP8oR2MGPa pic.twitter.com/g8CwYQmVX3 — Monster Hunter Now (@MH_Now_EN) April 18, 2023

In a press release from Niantic, founder and CEO John Hanke says, “Monster Hunter Now will be the ultimate experience for anyone who has dreamed of facing off against epic monsters and battling them with friends.”

“Filled with fantastical creatures, engrossing hunting and opportunities for teamwork, with the best possible graphics on mobile devices, Monster Hunter Now is the perfect franchise to bring into the real world,” he continues.

Monster Hunter Now also hopes to let players experience the new mobile game at their own pace. One item that will be included is the Paintball, which allows players to catch a monster and bring it home, so they can hunt it from the comfort of their own space or wait for a friend to come and hunt it with them!

You can apply to join the beta test for Monster Hunter Now via the game's official website. That said, the closed beta will be limited to just 10,000 lucky players, meaning you aren’t guaranteed access. If you are, however, one of the lucky few who gets to jump into Monster Hunter Now early, do let us know what you think of the game!