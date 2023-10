Reverse 1999 Tier List: The Best Characters

Reverse 1999 is a stylish free-to-play gacha game that offers a wealth of characters you can add to your party. There are dozens of characters that you can pull for via the in-game Summon system, and generous in-game rewards and good drop rates mean you could be racking up new additions to your Crew quite quickly.

As with other gacha games, the currencies needed to pull for new characters can either be obtained in-game or by spending real-life money - so you won't want to waste it trying to pull for a character that isn't better than the ones you already have. This is where our Reverse 1999 tier list will come in handy. We've ranked all of the game's characters from best to worst so you know who is worth pulling for.

Reverse 1999 Tier List

Here's our rankings of the best and worst characters in Reverse 1999:

Tier Character S-tier Bkornblume, Centurion, Voyager, Eternity, An-an Lee, Druvis III, Sonetto, Dikke, Medicine Pocket A-tier Lilya, Charlie, Balloon Party, Regulus, A Knight, Tennant, Baby Blue, Sotheby B-tier Click, Matilda, Eagle, Pavia, X, Necrologist, Satsuki, Oliver Fog, Bette, Erick, Ms Newbabel C-tier Mondlicht, Зима, Leilani, La Source, Sweetheart, Cristallo, The Fool, Twins Sleep, Nick Bottom, APPle D-tier John Titor, Bunny Bunny, Ms Moissan, Darley Clatter, Door, Ms Radio, ONiON, Sputnik, TTT, aliEn T, Mesmer Jr, Rabies, Poltergeist

This tier list was created after considering the opinions of community creators like GuitarRock First, SteamedBunX, Devibul and Volkin. If you see a character that you really like though, which didn't quite make it into our top tier, then don't let that stop you from trying them out. When it comes to story driven mobile games, the main thing is having fun and enjoying it.

S-tier

Bkornblume

Tier Rank: S

S Afflatus: Plant

Plant Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 5

Centurion

Tier Rank: S

S Afflatus: Beast

Beast Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 6

Voyager

Tier Rank: S

S Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 6

Eternity

Tier Rank: S

S Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 6

An-an Lee

Tier Rank: S

S Afflatus: Plant

Plant Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 6

Druvis III

Tier Rank: S

S Afflatus: Plant

Plant Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 6

Sonetto

Tier Rank: S

S Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 5

Dikke

Tier Rank: S

S Afflatus: Beast

Beast Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 5

Medicine Pocket

Tier Rank: S

S Afflatus: Beast

Beast Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 6

A-tier

Lilya

Tier Rank: A

A Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 6

Charlie

Tier Rank: A

A Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 5

Balloon Party

Tier Rank: A

A Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 5

Regulus

Tier Rank: A

A Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 6

A Knight

Tier Rank: A

A Afflatus: Spirit

Spirit Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 6

Tennant

Tier Rank: A

A Afflatus: Beast

Beast Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 5

Baby Blue

Tier Rank: A

A Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 5

Sotheby

Tier Rank: A

A Afflatus: Plant

Plant Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 6

B-tier

Click

Tier Rank: B

B Afflatus: Spirit

Spirit Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 5

Matilda

Tier Rank: B

B Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 5

Eagle

Tier Rank: B

B Afflatus: Plant

Plant Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 4

Pavia

Tier Rank: B

B Afflatus: Beast

Beast Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 4

X

Tier Rank: B

B Afflatus: Intellect

Intellect Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 5

Necrologist

Tier Rank: B

B Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 5

Satsuki

Tier Rank: B

B Afflatus: Plant

Plant Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 5

Oliver Fog

Tier Rank: B

B Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 4

Bette

Tier Rank: B

B Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 3

Erick

Tier Rank: B

B Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 4

Ms Newbabel

Tier Rank: B

B Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 6

C-tier

Mondlicht

Tier Rank: C

C Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 4

3NMA

Tier Rank: C

C Afflatus: Plant

Plant Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 4

Leilani

Tier Rank: C

C Afflatus: Beast

Beast Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 3

La Source

Tier Rank: C

C Afflatus: Plant

Plant Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 3

Sweetheart

Tier Rank: C

C Afflatus: Beast

Beast Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 5

Cristallo

Tier Rank: C

C Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 4

The Fool

Tier Rank: C

C Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 3

Twins Sleep

Tier Rank: C

C Afflatus: Spirit

Spirit Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 3

Nick Bottom

Tier Rank: C

C Afflatus: Beast

Beast Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 4

APPle

Tier Rank: C

C Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 4

D-tier

John Titor

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Intellect

Intellect Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 3

Bunny Bunny

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Beast

Beast Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 4

Ms Moissan

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 4

Darley Clatter

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Beast

Beast Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 3

Door

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Intellect

Intellect Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 2

Ms Radio

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Spirit

Spirit Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 2

ONiON

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 3

Sputnik

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 3

TTT

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 4

aliEn T

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Star

Star Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 3

Mesmer Jr

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Intellect

Intellect Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 4

Rabies

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Plant

Plant Damage Type: Reality

Reality Star rating: 4

Poltergeist

Tier Rank: D

D Afflatus: Spirit

Spirit Damage Type: Mental

Mental Star rating: 4

