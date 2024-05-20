Anime Crossover Defense codes for May 2024
Get free Gems and Summon new anime-inspired units.
Anime Crossover Defense is a Roblox tower defense game where you’ll summon new characters based on popular shows, upgrade their stats in the lab, and place your tiny fighters on a map to protect your base from foes.
With characters inspired by everything from Harry Potter and Star Wars to Mob Psycho 100 and Naruto, there are quite a few options to roll for, and you’ll need quite a few Gems to roll for them all. Luckily, development team Fish Bean Studio has plenty of Anime Crossover Defense codes available, all of which will net you some free Gems along with other resources like Crystal Helixes and occasionally Star Shards.
These codes are typically shared in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Crossover Defense code right here so you can get back to what’s important: defending your base.
All working Anime Crossover Defense codes
- MiniUpdate: 1,000 Gems, 10 Crystal Helixes
- 100kmembers: 1,000 Gems, 30 Crystal Helixes
- 1mvisits: 1,000 Gems, 10 Crystal Helixes
- 10k: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- 15k: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- Release: 1,000 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes, 90 Star Shards
- Valk: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- Sebbyastian: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- MozKing: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- KingLuffy: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- Fish: 200 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes, 90 Star Shards, 1 Cupcake, 1 Legendary Rift Orb, 1 Ramen, 1 Rift Orb, 2 Sushi Rolls
- StarCodeVanilla: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- ZerozKingner: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- BlamSpot: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
All expired Anime Crossover Defense codes
Anime Crossover Defense doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!
How do I redeem codes in Anime Crossover Defense?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Crossover Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Anime Crossover Defense in Roblox.
- Step inside the green codes circle near the spawn point in the lobby.
- Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Redeem Code.”
Looking for another anime-themed Roblox game to get a head start in after Anime Crossover Defense? We've got your back with our codes guides for similar games like Project Mugetsu, Demon Piece, Anime Fantasy, Rogue Ninja, and Ultra UnFair.