Anime Crossover Defense codes for May 2024

Anime Crossover Defense is a Roblox tower defense game where you’ll summon new characters based on popular shows, upgrade their stats in the lab, and place your tiny fighters on a map to protect your base from foes.

With characters inspired by everything from Harry Potter and Star Wars to Mob Psycho 100 and Naruto, there are quite a few options to roll for, and you’ll need quite a few Gems to roll for them all. Luckily, development team Fish Bean Studio has plenty of Anime Crossover Defense codes available, all of which will net you some free Gems along with other resources like Crystal Helixes and occasionally Star Shards.

These codes are typically shared in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Crossover Defense code right here so you can get back to what’s important: defending your base.

All working Anime Crossover Defense codes

MiniUpdate : 1,000 Gems, 10 Crystal Helixes

: 1,000 Gems, 10 Crystal Helixes 100kmembers : 1,000 Gems, 30 Crystal Helixes

: 1,000 Gems, 30 Crystal Helixes 1mvisits : 1,000 Gems, 10 Crystal Helixes

: 1,000 Gems, 10 Crystal Helixes 10k : 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes 15k : 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes Release : 1,000 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes, 90 Star Shards

: 1,000 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes, 90 Star Shards Valk : 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes Sebbyastian : 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes MozKing : 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes KingLuffy : 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes Fish : 200 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes, 90 Star Shards, 1 Cupcake, 1 Legendary Rift Orb, 1 Ramen, 1 Rift Orb, 2 Sushi Rolls

: 200 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes, 90 Star Shards, 1 Cupcake, 1 Legendary Rift Orb, 1 Ramen, 1 Rift Orb, 2 Sushi Rolls StarCodeVanilla : 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes ZerozKingner : 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes BlamSpot: 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

All expired Anime Crossover Defense codes

Anime Crossover Defense doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!

How do I redeem codes in Anime Crossover Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Crossover Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Crossover Defense in Roblox. Step inside the green codes circle near the spawn point in the lobby. Image credit: VG247/Fish Bean Studio Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Redeem Code.” Image credit: VG247/Fish Bean Studio

