Rogue Ninja codes for May 2024

Inspired by the popular series Naruto, Rogue Ninja is an anime-themed Roblox game where you’ll customize your character, explore a large map, and face off against other players using moves from the series (and, of course, Naruto run everywhere).

If you want to buy new characters to play as, you’ll need quite a few Coins. You’ll earn these naturally by defeating players, but if you’re in a hurry, you can use Rogue Ninja codes to get some bonus Coins. Developer TS Industries shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and listed every current and expired Rogue Ninja code right here so you can get back to fighting right away.

All working Rogue Ninja codes

Here's all of the active codes for Rogue Ninja:

FREECHARACTER : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins 10KLIKES: 200 Coins

All expired Rogue Ninja codes

1KLIKES

How do I redeem codes in Rogue Ninja?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Rogue Ninja? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Rogue Ninja in Roblox. Click the Coin icon button near the top left corner of your screen. Click the Code option that pops up. Enter your code in the field and hit “Activate.”

