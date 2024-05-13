Skip to main content
Rogue Ninja codes for May 2024

Believe it, these codes will help you get free coins!

Inspired by the popular series Naruto, Rogue Ninja is an anime-themed Roblox game where you’ll customize your character, explore a large map, and face off against other players using moves from the series (and, of course, Naruto run everywhere).

If you want to buy new characters to play as, you’ll need quite a few Coins. You’ll earn these naturally by defeating players, but if you’re in a hurry, you can use Rogue Ninja codes to get some bonus Coins. Developer TS Industries shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and listed every current and expired Rogue Ninja code right here so you can get back to fighting right away.

All working Rogue Ninja codes

Here's all of the active codes for Rogue Ninja:

  • FREECHARACTER: 500 Coins
  • 10KLIKES: 200 Coins

All expired Rogue Ninja codes

  • 1KLIKES

How do I redeem codes in Rogue Ninja?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Rogue Ninja? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Rogue Ninja in Roblox.
  2. Click the Coin icon button near the top left corner of your screen.
    3. A screenshot from Rogue Ninja in Roblox showing the game's coins button.
  3. Click the Code option that pops up.
    4. A screenshot from Rogue Ninja in Roblox showing the game's codes menu.
  4. Enter your code in the field and hit “Activate.”

That's it for our list of Rogue Ninja codes. If you're looking for help with other anime-inspired Roblox games, then head to our code guides for experiences like Grimoires Era, Anime Rangers, Anime Fantasy, Anime Roulette, and Z Piece.

