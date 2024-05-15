Honkai: Star Rail "Hope Is the Thing With Feathers": Where to find the phonograph record disk

HoYoverse games are notable for their high production values, but even so, the absolute banger soundtracks stand out for particular praise. In Honkai: Star Rail, there's even a phonograph in the Parlor Car so that you can throw on your favourite track from the original score whenever you go back to your home base — provided you've found the corresponding disk, of course.

Since the launch of HSR V2.2, phonograph completionists have noted that "Hope Is the Thing With Feathers (Overture)" is a particularly tricky disk to track down. While most phonograph records are awarded at the end of missions or picked up during exploration, this one is liable to remain locked in your playlist until you complete a particular set of actions — which, naturally, we're going to outline for you below.

Beware spoilers for the conclusion of HSR's Penacony chapter "In Our Time".

Where to get "Hope Is the Thing With Feathers" in Honkai: Star Rail

The process for getting the "Hope Is the Thing With Feathers (Overture)" disk is unusual for Honkai: Star Rail in that it's basically part of a secret, untracked mission which won't show up in your quest log.

In order to start the hidden side-quest, you first need to have already finished the Trailblaze Mission "And on the Eighth Day" which concludes the main Penacony arc.

Once you're free to travel around once again, head back to the Penacony Grand Theatre map where you first fought Sunday — the Ascension Hall Space Anchor is the best spot to go to.

After running around the Ascension Hall for a few moments you'll receive a text from Robin, who implores you to help her search the theatre for some sign of her brother, who's still missing following your recent climactic battle with him. Robin herself is technically being detained by the Bloodhound Family, but promises to meet you in disguise as an Intellitron so that you can pass on your findings about Sunday's whereabouts.

There's no mission log to follow on this occasion, but once you receive this text message you can begin to complete the steps to unlock the disk. | Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

Head into the Hall of Chords — the main hall of the theatre which was the literal stage of your first fight with Sunday. Run onto the stage and you'll see a floating book surrounded by bubbles that resembles the stickers you've been collecting all across Penacony. Interact with it, however, and you'll learn that it is instead a lost journal, the text largely obscured by a mysterious rusty substance, filled with weird pseudo-religious scribblings about the Order and Ena's Dream. No prizes for guessing who this belonged to — but really Sunday, ew, what is this stuff?

Just head straight onto the stage; the journal is right in front of you there. | Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

Head back out into the Ascension Hall and run back down the corridor until off to one side you see a female Intellitron with a text box above her head, calling to you. (She'll be on your right if you came back on foot from the Hall of Chords, but on your left if you fast travelled back to the nearest Space Anchor. Really though, that's no way for your Trailblazer to get their steps in!)

Robin is unrecognisable in her disguise, but will helpfully shout out to you when you get close to her. | Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

Talk to her and hand over the journal when prompted to complete this unofficial little side-quest. You're rewarded with the "Hope Is the Thing With Feathers (Overture)" disk and a Bronze achievement from "The Memories We Share" category ("The Feather He Dropped", worth five Stellar Jades); as well as a new sticker for your Dreamscape Pass, 2x Lost Crystals for levelling up your Relics, and 5,000 Credits. Not bad for the work of a few minutes!

Your reward for bringing Robin some comfort at a difficult time. | Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

