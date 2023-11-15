Honkai Star Rail Huohuo kit and traces priority

Honkai: Star Rail's Huohuo kit blurs the lines between abundance and harmony, Huohuo blends a bit of Tingyun with Bailu and throws in some extra, skill point-positive benefits for good measure. Despite being a healer, Huohuo’s trace priority puts her energy-giving ultimate above everything else, though her talent – which heals without consuming skill points – is a close second.

Honkai Star Rail Huohuo kit

Huohuo’s kit has a lot of potential for several different party formations, though if you’re after a powerful healer along the lines of Bailu or Luocha, you’re in the wrong place.

Huohuo basic attack: Banner Stormcaller

This one works a bit differently. Huohuo deals wind-aligned damage equal to 25 percent of her HP – not her attack. You’ll want to build Huohuo’s HP for her other traces, though while the numbers may be high, 25 percent is still a low scaling multiplier.

Huohuo skill: Talisman Protection

Huohuo dispels one debuff from the targeted ally and restores their HP by at least 14 percent of her own plus 140 HP. That amount increases as you level the trace up, as always. She’ll also restore HP to adjacent allies by an amount equal to 11 percent of her HP. It’s similar to Bailu’s skill, though you actually know who it will target.

Huohuo ultimate: Tail – Spiritual Domination

Huohuo’s ultimate increases the party’s attack by 24 percent and restores their energy by 15 percent of their maximum energy. These effects don’t apply to Huohuo, though.

Huohuo talent: Possession – Ethereal Metaflow

Huohuo gains one stack of Divine Provision, which lasts for two turns and will last one extra turn if Huohuo acts again while it’s still active, so bump up that speed or keep Bronya around. When Divine Provision is active, allies will recover HP when their turn starts or if they use an ultimate, and it dispels a debuff at the same time.

Huohuo technique: Fiend – Impeachment of Evil

Huohuo inflicts the Horror-Struct status on nearby enemies. Frightened foes will run from Huohuo, and if you initiate combat with them, you have a 100 percent base chance of reducing every enemy’s attack by 25 percent for two turns.

Huohuo bonus abilities

Like every character, Huohuo has three substantial bonus abilities that unlock as you progress her Traces chart.

Fearful to act: Huohuo starts battle with one stack of Divine Provision, and it lasts for one turn instead of the usual two.

The Cursed One: Increases chance to resist crowd control debuffs by 35 percent

Stress Reaction to Horror: Huohuo restores one energy when her talent heals an ally

Honkai Star Rail Huohuo Trace priority

Huohuo’s top Traces depend on what you’re using her for, but in general, you should prioritize:

Ultimate

Talent

Skill

Basic Attack

Her ultimate is her most useful ability, since it combines Tingyun’s attack and energy buffs into one skill. Your party will almost certainly get the most use out of that, but if you need healing more than buffs, give a bit more attention to her talent or skill.

We’re putting Huohuo’s talent above her skill, since it has a little more to offer. It lets Huohuo heal without using a skill point, so if you’re working with greedy characters like any Hunt character or Imbibitor Lunae, you don’t have to split your focus between damage and healing.

If you're wondering what characters might work well with this kind of healer, head over to our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see who ranks the highest.