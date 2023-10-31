Honkai Star Rail Topaz build, kit, and Light Cone

A good Honkai: Star Rail Topaz build only partially covers what makes this 5-star support character tick. Topaz dishes out critical hits like few others if you have her signature Light Cone, but her real utility comes from making a certain kind of attack from fellow party members hit much harder than normal. She's not for everyone, but if you use follow-ups, it's definitely worth trying to get Topaz on your team.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz

Honkai Star Rail Topaz build overview

Topaz might not deal the level of damage as other Hunt characters, such as Seele and Yanqing, but she can help some party members deal higher damage. The right build makes up for Topaz’s own lack of heavy-hitting skills with high attack and critical damage from Numby's follow-up attacks, so those and energy regeneration should be your main stat focuses for Topaz.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz build – Best Light Cone

Topaz’s best Light Cone is her signature Cone – Worrisome, Blissful. It gives the wearer a hefty critical rate boost and at least a 30 percent follow-up attack buff. It also applies the Tame effect to enemies after the wearer uses a follow-up attack. It stacks twice and, and when party members attack enemies with the effect applied, their critical hits deal at least 12 percent more damage per stack of Tame.

Sleep Like the Dead is another handy 5-star Cone if you have it. This one raises the user’s critical damage by at least 30 percent, and they get a 36 percent critical rate buff every time their normal attack and skill fails to land a critical hit.

The easiest choice is Cruising in the Stellar Sea. It buffs critical hit rate, increases it again when the target enemy’s HP is lower than 50 percent, and buffs attack after the wearer defeats an enemy. You can get this one from Herta’s store, which means you can also get it to Superimposition level five much more easily than other Cones.

The 4-star Light Cone Swordplay is an excellent choice for wearing enemies down and fits well with Topaz’s Proof of Debt debuff. It increases the wearer’s damage by eight percent when they attack the same target, and it stacks five times.

Only Silence Remains is another solid pick, albeit a more straightforward one. It increases the wearer’s attack and then raises their critical rate if there are fewer than three enemies on the field.

For 3-star Cones, your best bet is Darting Arrows. It grants the wearer a hefty 24 percent attack buff when they defeat an enemy. Arrows is a decent choice, though the critical hit rate it offers only lasts for three turns after battle starts.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz build – Best Relics

Topaz benefits from the full Firesmith of Lava Forging set or a combination of that set and Musketeer of Wild Wheat.

Firesmith of Lava Forging

Two-piece effect: Raises fire damage by 10 percent

Four-piece effect: Raises skill damage by 12 percent and after the wearer uses their ultimate, they get a 12 percent fire damage buff for their next attack

Wild Wheat’s two-piece effect increases attack by 10 percent.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz build – Best Ornaments

Inert Salsotto is the best choice for Topaz. It boosts the wearer’s critical rate by eight percent, and once they have a crit rate of at least 50 percent or more, they get a 15 percent buff to their follow-up damage.

Topaz Relic stats

If you don’t get Worrisome, Blissful, you’ll want to focus on critical rate and damage for Topaz’s relic stats, along with attack in general.

Body: Critical rate or critical damage

Feet: Attack

Sphere: Attack or fire damage

Rope: Attack or energy regeneration

Honkai Star Rail Topaz kit overview

Topaz works a bit differently from most 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail. She’s there mainly to deal follow-up damage and set allies up for big hits, especially if they deal follow-up damage as well.

Topaz’s basic attack deals a small amount of damage and has no additional effect. Her skill applies the Proof of Debt status one enemies, which means they take extra damage from follow-up attacks – Topaz’s own and any of your party members’. It’s a pretty handy bonus if you use characters such as Blade, Himeko, March 7th, Yanqing, Clara, or Jing Yuan, especially Jing Yuan and Clara, since most of their damage comes from the Lightning Lord or Svarog, respectively.

Topaz’s ultimate increases how much damage Numby the Troitter deals in his follow-up attacks and raises their critical damage. Any ally who attacks an enemy with the Proof of Debt effect has their next action bumped up by 50 percent as well. Like the Lightning Lord, Numby will periodically attack on his own, and it’s considered follow-up damage.

In short, pretty much all of Topaz’s attacks are follow-up damage, and if you time her ultimate well, you can help speed up ally attacks.

Should I pull for Topaz?

As a sub-DPS unit, Topaz’s usefulness really depends on the characters you use. If you don’t have follow-up attack characters, then Topaz is definitely not worth the Jade, even with her support abilities. However, she’s a pretty excellent support unit for any of the characters who do have follow-up attacks, especially if you struggle to find use for the likes of Clara and March 7th.

If you're wondering what other characters might work well with Topaz, head over to our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see who ranks the highest.