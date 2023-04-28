The best Honkai Star Rail healers to keep your team alive

The best Honkai Star Rail healers are the ones who have at least one skill that provides a significant amount of health to your party.

As of Star Rail’s launch, we’re a bit lacking in healer choices. There are only three known healers, and one of them has a specific rhythm to his healing.

However, there is one free character who’s easy to recruit and can make sure your party never wants for health.

Honkai Star Rail healers

The two healers in version 1.0 are:

Bailu

Natasha

We know from the closed beta tests that Luocha, the coffin man, is also a healer – but he’s not available in any banner just yet. That may change in the version’s second half, but for now, you only get two choices.

If you’re ever wondering what future characters might be healers, check their Path. Healers almost always follow the Path of Abundance, though that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be good healers.

Best Honkai Star Rail healers

So far, the best Star Rail healers are:

Luocha (tentative)

Bailu

Natasha

Luocha only gets one healing skill, but it’s quite the skill. It heals based on a flat amount and 57 percent of his attack. Those numbers will probably change before his debut, but as it stood during the beta, at max level with no modifiers, that meant healing roughly 600 HP in one go. Better still, Luocha’s skill generates Abyss Flowers, which he consumes to instantly heal an ally when their HP drops beflow 50 percent, without using a skill point.

The downside is, again, that this is his only healing skill.

Bailu heals for a lower amount, but heals more frequently. Bailu’s skill heals based on 7.8 percent of her HP and then heals two random allies after that for a slightly lower amount. Her ultimate heals the entire party and applies the Invigorate effect, which heals an ally when an enemy attacks.

Her talent also keeps Invigorated allies alive if they’re dealt a killing blow and instantly heals them. Her traces boost HP, so while those numbers seem low initially, you can bump them up pretty effectively.

Finally is Natasha, though don’t let her place at the bottom of the list put you off. Her healing is still excellent, and she’s free. Natasha’s skill heals based on seven percent of her max HP and heals the same character at the start of the next two turns for 4.8 percent of her max HP. Her ultimate heals the entire party by 9.2 percent of her max HP, though it doesn’t apply a special effect.

If the ally marked for healing has less than 30 percent HP, Natasha gains a 25 percent healing buff. Basically, you won’t have many characters dying on her watch.

You'll recruit her automatically after reaching a certain point in the story, so if you want to save your Warps for someone else, feel free to ignore Bailu.

She’s also a physical damage dealer, so once you swap your Trailblazer to Fire, you’ll still have a source of physical damage to break enemies with.

