Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes: free resets and more [December 2021]

Based on the popular anime and manga, Demon Slayer RPG 2 is a Roblox game focused on fighting and exploration. We've collected all of the currently working Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in one handy place.

This code page will be updated regularly, and has plenty of free resets for you to use. Breathing resets, Nichirin and demon art resets are among some of the perks available. New codes tend to become available around game related milestones, or certain holidays. Make sure to keep an eye out.

Active Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

Here are all of the working Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes that are currently available:

!25kSubsRaceReset – race reset

!25kSubsDemonArtReset – demon art reset

!25kSubsBreathingReset – breathing reset

!25kSubsNichirinColorReset – Nichirin colour reset

!25kSubsEXPBoost – one hour experience boost

What are Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes?

Codes will be created by the game developers, and given out every so often - so keep checking back here to see if any new ones have popped up.

How do I redeem codes in Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes?

Redeeming the codes is simple. Open the game, and then open the chat box. Paste or type the code in and hit enter. The chat box may say that the code is 'not a valid command', but the codes will still work (unless expired). Then collect your perks!

If you try and redeem a code that doesn't work, chances are it will have expired.

