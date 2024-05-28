Unknown RNG codes for May 2024

Unknown RNG is a luck-based Roblox game where you’ll roll for titles and their corresponding auras to flex to other players (and get on the leaderboard). While you’re rolling, you can multitask and complete quests, collect items, and even go fishing,

If you’re in need of some extra luck to get the next rarest title, you can use Unknown RNG codes to grab the occasional luck-boosting treat. These codes are normally shared in the game’s Discord server by developer Tokyo Interactive, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Unknown RNG code right here so you can get back to what’s important: rolling!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Unknown RNG codes

lastone!: 1 Star Berry

All expired Unknown RNG codes

release!

delayrng

Sorry!

sorry2!

UPDATE!

Thanks!

2kLikesCodeSoon

WeekendLuck

4kLikesSoon

DLYSRRY

LUCKWEEK

How do I redeem codes in Unknown RNG?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Unknown RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Unknown RNG in Roblox. Make sure you’ve rolled at least 1,000 times — codes won’t work if you’ve rolled less times. Click the blue codes button in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Tokyo Interactive Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit enter. Image credit: VG247/Tokyo Interactive

Looking for more Roblox codes? We've got your back with our codes guides for similarly popular games like Block Mayhem, Warrior Simulator, Aura RNG, Test Your Luck, and Rarity Factory Tycoon.