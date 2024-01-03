Test Your Luck codes for January 2024

Test Your Luck is a Roblox game where you’ll spin a wheel to try to get the rarest numbers. It’s a relatively simple game to get into, but it boasts massive opportunities for growth thanks to its massive numbers (and the temptation to flex them on the leaderboard).

Like most luck-based games, Test Your Luck offers quite a few ways to increase your luck. However, they’ll cost you in-game currency, and one of the fastest ways to get your luck as high as possible right away is by redeeming codes, which will let you start spinning the rarest numbers early on. Game creator Official XY Games usually posts codes in the game’s Discord, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Test Your Luck codes right here to save you some valuable wheel-spinning time.

All working Test Your Luck codes

1MVISITS : Freebies

: Freebies HAPPYNEWYEAR : Freebies

: Freebies UPDATE214 : Freebies

: Freebies SORRY : Gems, Clovers

: Gems, Clovers UPDATE : 10,000 Clovers, 5,000 Gems

: 10,000 Clovers, 5,000 Gems BETA: 5,000 Gems

All expired Test Your Luck codes

MERRYCHRISTMAS

RELEASE

UPDATE209

UPDATE210

CHRISTMAS2023

How do I redeem codes in Test Your Luck?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Test Your Luck? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Test Your Luck in Roblox. Walk past the starting area and find the green circle labeled "REDEEM CODES". Image credit: Official XY Games/VG247 Step inside the circle and press E. Enter your code in the field and click “Redeem!”

If you’ve already tested your luck enough and want to check out other popular Roblox games, we’ve got you covered with our code lists for Pet Simulator X, Collect All Pets, Blox Fruits, All Star Tower Defense, and Doors.