Test Your Luck codes for January 2024

Test Your Luck artwork
Image credit: Official XY Games
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Published on

Test Your Luck is a Roblox game where you’ll spin a wheel to try to get the rarest numbers. It’s a relatively simple game to get into, but it boasts massive opportunities for growth thanks to its massive numbers (and the temptation to flex them on the leaderboard).

Like most luck-based games, Test Your Luck offers quite a few ways to increase your luck. However, they’ll cost you in-game currency, and one of the fastest ways to get your luck as high as possible right away is by redeeming codes, which will let you start spinning the rarest numbers early on. Game creator Official XY Games usually posts codes in the game’s Discord, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Test Your Luck codes right here to save you some valuable wheel-spinning time.

All working Test Your Luck codes

  • 1MVISITS: Freebies
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR: Freebies
  • UPDATE214: Freebies
  • SORRY: Gems, Clovers
  • UPDATE: 10,000 Clovers, 5,000 Gems
  • BETA: 5,000 Gems

All expired Test Your Luck codes

  • MERRYCHRISTMAS
  • RELEASE
  • UPDATE209
  • UPDATE210
  • CHRISTMAS2023

How do I redeem codes in Test Your Luck?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Test Your Luck? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Test Your Luck in Roblox.
  2. Walk past the starting area and find the green circle labeled "REDEEM CODES".
    3. Redeem Codes portal in Test Your Luck
    Image credit: Official XY Games/VG247
  3. Step inside the circle and press E.
  4. Enter your code in the field and click “Redeem!”

