Warrior Simulator codes for May 2024

Warrior Simulator is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll train to become stronger so you can take on progressively more difficult waves of foes. Along the way there, you’ll find new weapons, hatch pets from eggs, and discover new enemies.

Especially in the start of the game, getting stronger can be a bit tedious, and you’ll have to hit the training dummies quite a few times to level up. Luckily, you can use Warrior Simulator codes to grab some freebies like free Wins, pet-granting Eggs, and even an Epic weapon to help speed the process up.

Developer BBB Super Game typically shares these codes directly onto the game’s Roblox page to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Warrior Simulator code right here so you can get back to getting stronger and stronger.

All working Warrior Simulator codes

welcome : 10 Wins

: 10 Wins 1000like : Weapon 6

: Weapon 6 3000like : 1 Golden Egg

: 1 Golden Egg like15k : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems like200k: 150 Gems

All expired Warrior Simulator codes

Warrior Simulator doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!

How do I redeem codes in Warrior Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Warrior Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Warrior Simulator in Roblox. Click the ticket icon button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/BBB Super Game Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Verify.” Image credit: VG247/BBB Super Game

